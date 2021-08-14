Girls tennis: Galion tops Mansfield Senior

GALION — Galion High School chalked up its first win of 2021 in girls tennis play on Friday, Aug. 13. The Lady Tigers (1-1) defeated Mansfield Senior in a non-league match at Heise Park.

Lydia McCabe earned a victory at first singles, prevailing 4-6, 6-0 (10-1 tie breaker).

At second singles, Keiah Coulter claimed a straight sets win, 7-5, 6-2.

Taylor Henry also captured a win in straight sets in her third singles match, 6-0, 6-0.

In the first doubles matchup, Emma Maguire and Emma Ross dropped a 4-6, 6-4 (10-12 tie breaker) decision to their Mansfield Senior counterparts.

There was no second doubles match.

Galion opens Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Marion Harding. Match time is 4:15 p.m.

The Lady Tigers return home on Thursday, Aug. 19 to face Clear Fork in MOAC action at Heise Park. Match time is 5 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO-1.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.