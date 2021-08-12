Boys golf: Galion collecting early-season hardware

GALION — The Galion High School boys golf team is off to a fast start after winning three tournaments this week.

The Tigers claimed first place in the Galion Invitational held Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course and then won the Colt Classic championship on Thursday at Deer Ridge Golf Club in Bellville.

Including a win at the Bucyrus Elks Invitational on Monday and a fifth-place performance at the Warrior-Jaguar Classic on Tuesday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury, the Tigers played in four 18-hole tournaments over four days. A much needed break was scheduled for Friday before Galion hits the road on Saturday to compete in the Kent Miller Invitational at Hiawatha Golf Course in Mount Vernon.

Galion shot 311 en route to winning its own invitational tournament on Wednesday at Valley View. Lexington placed second, some 16 strokes behind, finishing the day with a combined score of 327. Clear Fork finished in third place with a final score of 336.

Highland’s Emerson Grassbaugh collected the match medal, shooting a round of 75 to finish in first place. He edged out Lexington’s Isaac Vance for the individual championship. Vance shot 76.

Five Galion golfers finished among the top six performers in the tournament on their home course. Nate McMullen and Nick McMullen each carded a round of 77 to tie for third place in the individual standings.

Galion’s Logan Keller shot 78 to finish in fourth place. Nate Barre was one shot behind, tying with Wooster’s Devan Starcher for fifth place with a final score of 79. Max Longwell of Galion shot 80 to finish in a tie for sixth place with Clear Fork’s Jared Scott.

Galion’s Braylen Hart shot 89 to round out the scoring for the Tigers at Valley View.

Colt Classic champs

BELLVILLE — On Thursday at Deer Ridge, the Tigers carded a combined score of 308 to win the Colt Classic.

Galion was 11 shots better Shelby, which finished as the runnerup after shooting 319. Host Clear Fork finished in third place with a score of 332.

Lexington shot 336 to finish in fourth place. Wooster placed fifth with a score of 365. Ontario was sixth with a score of 374.

Highland finished in seventh place after shooting 385. Madison shot 397 to place eighth and Mansfield Senior carded a round of 470 to finish ninth.

Galion’s Nate Barre shot 73 to win the match medal. Teammate Nick McMullen carded a round of 77 to finish as the tournament runnerup.

Logan Keller finished with a final score of 78. Nick McMullen shot 8o. Max Longwell finished his day with a final score of 86. Braylen Hart carded a round of 97 for Galion.

Tigers Head Coach Bryce Lehman said his team made program history at Deer Ridge, shooting 151 on the front nine of the 6,584-yard course in Bellville. It’s a feat never accomplished on that course by any Tigers squad during their four-year state tournament streak. The final score of 308 was a also a team-best on that course, he said.

Warrior-Jaguar Classic

SUNBURY — Galion placed fifth out of a field of 13 teams competing in the Warrior-Jaguar Classic on Tuesday at NorthStar Golf Course in Sunbury. The Tigers shot 335.

Logan Keller led the Tigers with a round of 81. Nick McMullen was close behind, shooting 82. Nate McMullen carded a round of 83.

Nate Barre shot 89 and Max Longwell finished his day with a score of 95.

Kettering Alter emerged as the team champion, shooting 292. Oakwood finished with a final score of 321 to finish in second place. Columbus Academy carded a round of 324 to finish in third place. Mid Ohio Athletic Conference rival placed just ahead of Galion in the team table, shooting 331 to claim fourth place.

Galion Invitational

Valley View Golf Course

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. Galion — 311

2. Lexington — 327

3. Clear Fork — 336

4. Wooster — 343

5. Ontario — 346

6. Highland — 369

7. Mohawk — 373

8. Bucyrus — 376

9. Madison — 377

TOP INDIVIDUAL PERFORMERS

1. Emerson Grassbaugh, Highland — 75

2. Isaac Vance, Lexington — 76

3. Nate McMullen, Galion — 77

3. Nick McMullen, Galion — 77

4. Logan Keller, Galion — 78

5. Nate Barre, Galion — 79

5. Devan Starcher, Wooster — 79

6. Max Longwell, Galion — 80

6. Jared Scott, Clear Fork — 80

The Galion High School boys golf team won three of the four tournaments it played in this week. The Tigers claimed championship trophies at the Bucyrus Elks Invite, Galion Invitational, and Colt Classic. They finished fifth in the Warrior-Jaguar Classic on Tuesday in Sunbury. The Tigers are shown here with their trophies from the Galion Invitational played Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GAL081421_SPORTS_INVITE_GOLFB.jpg The Galion High School boys golf team won three of the four tournaments it played in this week. The Tigers claimed championship trophies at the Bucyrus Elks Invite, Galion Invitational, and Colt Classic. They finished fifth in the Warrior-Jaguar Classic on Tuesday in Sunbury. The Tigers are shown here with their trophies from the Galion Invitational played Wednesday at Valley View Golf Course. Courtesy photo | Galion Tiger Golf

Tigers win Galion Invite, Colt Classic

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

