Girls golf: Colonel Crawford wins All-County Tournament

GALION — Colonel Crawford claimed the team championship in the 2021 All-County Golf Tournament held Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club.

It marked the second consecutive season that the Eagles have won the All-County Tournament.

Six Eagles players finished among the top 10 golfers in the tournament, including three in the top five. Colonel Crawford finished the day with a total score of 197. Wynford edged Galion to finish as the runnerup in the team table, 235-238. Buckeye Central posted a total of 253.

Wynford’s Jordyn Alspach, the 2020 Northern 10 Athletic Conference player of the year, and Colonel Crawford’s Lucy Myers each shot 44 to lead all players, but Alspach claimed the match medal thanks to a tiebreaker in her favor.

Katie Reynolds of Colonel Crawford and Galion’s Julia Conner each shot 50. Reynolds placed third and Conner was fourth in the individual standings with the tiebreaker making the difference in favor of Reynolds.

Places five through eight in the individual results were filled by Eagles golfers Katie Hanft (51), Sophie Beck (52), Ayla McKibben (52), and Chelsea Daubenspeck (54), respectively.

Buckeye Central’s Eva Lewis carded a round of 57 to finish in ninth place. Galion’s Missy Vonhoupe rounded out the top 10 golfers, shooting 58 to finish 10th.

Galion’s Taylor Kieffer finished in 11th place, shooting 63. Following are the rest of the scores posted by Tigers’ golfers at the All-County Tournament: Ellexia Ratcliff, 67; Izzie Willacker, 68; Addison Reed, 75; Destany Palasia, 77; Makenzie Lehman, 78.

The top five individual players and top two teams each received a plaque.

2021 Crawford County Girls All-County Golf Tournament

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Valley View Golf Course

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. Colonel Crawford — 197

2. Wynford — 235

3. Galion — 238

5. Buckeye Central — 253

FINAL INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

1. Jordyn Alspach, Wynford — 44 (Match Medalist)

2. Lucy Myers, Colonel Crawford — 44

3. Katie Reynolds, Colonel Crawford — 50

4. Julia Conner, Galion — 50

5. Katie Hanft, Colonel Crawford — 51

6. Sophie Beck, Colonel Crawford — 52

7. Ayla McKibben, Colonel Crawford — 52

8. Chelsea Daubenspeck, Colonel Crawford — 54

9. Eva Lewis, Buckeye Central — 57

10. Missy Vonhoupe, Galion — 58

11. Taylor Kieffer, Galion — 63

12. Allison Lust, Wynford — 63

13. Abi Chester, Wynford — 64

14. Mel Johnson, Wynford — 64

15. Cadence Vaughn, Buckeye Central — 65

16. Elizabth Krebbs, Buckeye Central — 65

17. Haleigh, Colonel Crawford — 65

18. Makayla Martin, Buckeye Central — 66

19. Kyliana Bennett, Wynford — 66

20. Claire Lehman, Colonel Crawford — 66

21. Ellexia Ratcliff, Galion — 67

22. Izzie Willacker, Galion — 68

23. Morgan Taylor, Wynford — 72

24. Bella Christman, Colonel Crawford — 74

25. Addison Reed, Galion — 75

26. Destany Palasia, Galion — 77

27. Makenzie Lehman, Galion — 78

