Girls tennis: Willard sweeps Galion, 5-0

GALION — The Galion High School girls tennis team opened the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 6 with a loss to Willard in a non-conference match at Heise Park.

Willard, a powerhouse in the Sandusky Bay Conference, swept the Tigers, 5-0. The Crimson Flashes had won four consecutive SBC championships and 52 consecutive league matches before both of those streaks ended in 2020.

Following are the results from the Willard match:

• First singles — Willard’s Summer Kennard def. Galion’s Lydia McCabe, 6-3, 6-3

• Second singles — Willard’s Naomi Schag def. Galion’s Keiah Coulter, 6-2, 6-2

• Third singles — Willard’s Madelyn Shaarda def. Galion’s Taylor Henry, 6-1, 6-1

• First doubles — Willard’s Natalie Rothhaar and Ashley Hamons def. Galion’s Emma Ross and Emma Maguire, 6-4, 6-4

• Second doubles — Willard’s Dakota Cok and Moriah Slone def. Galion’s Kienzie Bowman and Zoee Reagan, 6-3, 6-4

Galion’s scheduled match against Freemont St. Joe’s on Monday was postponed until later in the season. It will be Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Heise Park.

The Tigers will play host to Mansfield Senior on Friday, Aug. 13 at Heise Park.

