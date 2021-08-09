Boys golf: Tigers dominant in win at Bucyrus Elks Invite

BUCYRUS — Logan Keller’s hot summer on the links continued as he led the Galion High School golf team to a 19-shot victory in the Bucyrus Elks Invitational on Monday at the Golf Club of Bucyrus.

Galion recorded a final team score of 321 to outpace Upper Sandusky for the tournament championship. The Rams posted a score of 340. River Valley placed third with a final tally of 350.

“Overall, I was very pleased with today’s performance,” Galion Head Coach Bryce Lehman said. “We had some tough stretches, but, for the most part, we battled back.”

Keller, a sophomore for the Tigers and the 2021 Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association 13-15 age group player of the year, claimed match medalist honors after shooting a tournament-best round of 75. He fired a 38 on the front nine and finished with a score of 37 on final nine holes to finish top of the table.

Brock Montgomery of Upper Sandusky was the runnerup for the match medal, finishing two shots off the pace. He shot 77.

Junior Nick McMullen finished three shots behind his teammate to help pace Galion to the victory and finish third in the competition for the match medal. McMullen opened with a score of 40 and closed with a score of 38 to wrap up his day.

Junior Nate Barre carded a round of 82 for the Tigers. He shot 39 on the front nine and closed with a score of 43. Barre tied for sixth in the individual standings with Bucyrus’ Gavin O’Connell and River Valley’s Jevin Beard.

Senior Max Longwell turned in a score of 86 for Galion. He shot 46 to open his round and ended with a tally of 40 to close out his day.

Freshman Nate McMullen posted a score of 90 to round out the Galion results. He carded twin scores of 45 on the front and back nine at Bucyrus.

Northmor’s Grant Bentley tallied a score of 85 to lead the Golden Knights. He finished eighth in the individual standings.

Lehman said Monday’s tournament gave his Tigers a good preview of the course where they’ll seek to win their fifth consecutive Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championship on Thursday, Sept. 23.

“We honestly were using this tournament as another opportunity to see and play (Golf Club of Bucyrus) at least one more time for when we play our MOAC tournament there in September,” Lehman said. “We normally play in the Clyde Invitational, but we flip-flopped with our JV team for today.”

Galion runs the gauntlet this week with the Bucyrus Elks Invitational marking the first of five tournaments on the schedule. Lehman said it’ll be a good test for his team.

“We have a tough stretch this week with five invitationals so we’ll see how we progress this week with a young team (one senior) and how they handle the pressure,” Lehman said.

The Tigers are scheduled to play in the Warrior-Jaguar Classic on Tuesday at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. They play host to the Galion Invitational on Wednesday at Valley View Golf Club.

Galion will play in the Clear Fork Invitational on Thursday at Deer Ridge and then wraps up the week on Saturday by competing in the Kent Miller Invitational at Hiawatha Golf Course in Mount Vernon.

Bucyrus Elks Invitational

Final Individual Results

1. Logan Keller, Galion, 75 (38-37) [Match medalist]

2. Brock Montgomery, Upper Sandusky 77

3. Nick McMullen, Galion 78

4. Owen Knapp, Upper Sandusky 79

5. Logan Niese, Buckeye Central 80

6. (TIE) Nate Barre, Galion; Jevin Beard, River Valley; Gavin O’Connell, Bucyrus 82

7. Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central 83

8. Grant Bentley, Northmor 85

Final Team Results

Galion — 321

• Logan Keller, 75

• Nick McMullen, 78

• Nate Barre, 82

• Max Longwell, 86

• Nate McMullen, 90

Upper Sandusky — 340

• Brock Montgomery, 77

• Owen Knapp, 79

• Ethan Collins, 90

• Nick Wines, 94

• Matt Homburg, 100

• Sam Smith, 103

River Valley — 350

• Jevin Beard, 82

• Thomas Kaufman, 87

• Brock Mosher, 89

• Logan Runyon, 92

• Aiden Thorpe, 100

• Braden Shuff, 100

Buckeye Central — 351

• Logan Niese, 80

• Alex Kanney, 83

• Kaiden Vaughn, 91

• Drew Rose, 97

• Logan Hanes, 106

• Casey Geissman, 107

Bucyrus — 362

• Gavin O’Connell, 82

• Grady Jackson, 89

• Noah Burke, 92

• Blake Rittenhour, 99

• Cody Pennington, 110

• Brock Frost, 111

Wynford — 371

• Micah Greene, 87

• Wes Prenger, 89

• Dylon Robinson, 93

• Drew Johnson, 100

• Dawson Pelter, 108

• Jake Jenner, 158

Ontario — 378

• Chuck Danuloff, 94

• Hunter McCarthy, 94

• Jordan Reed, 94

• Robbee Mangan, 96

• Jake Chapman, 100

• Jack Zahn, 105

Seneca East — 398

• Kadin Snay, 89

• Jacob Bowerman, 99

• Nathan Sauers, 103

• Graham Gibbs, 107

• Cooper Skeel, 108

• Nolan Jones, 116

Colonel Crawford — 403

• Brennan Hamilton, 96

• Cyler Hoepf, 98

• Cole Zender, 103

Caleb Christman, 106

• Jacob Swisher, 109

Northmor — 415

• Grant Bentley, 85

• Logan Mariotti, 105

• Ethan Branch, 108

• Drew Hammond, 117

• Cooper Thomas, 118

• Ryan Diehl, 133

Mansfield Senior — 446

• Andrew Cawrse, 87

• Jake Zimmer, 112

• Graham Sanders, 118

• Landon Nicholson, 129

• Sebastian Paige, 131

• Michael Seveigny, 137

Cardington-Lincoln — NS

• Brad West, 112

• Silas Horton, 131

• Devonn Howard, 135

• Grant Raber, DNF

The Galion High School boys golf team displays the hardware it won on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in the Bucyrus Elks Invitational played at the Golf Club of Bucyrus. The Tigers carded a score of 321 to capture the team championship. Galion plays four more invitational tournaments this week. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GAL081121_SPORTS_ELKS_GOLFB-2.jpg The Galion High School boys golf team displays the hardware it won on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in the Bucyrus Elks Invitational played at the Golf Club of Bucyrus. The Tigers carded a score of 321 to capture the team championship. Galion plays four more invitational tournaments this week. Courtesy photos | Galion City Schools Galion’s Logan Keller shot 75 to win the match medal in the Bucyrus Elks Invitational played Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Golf Club of Bucyrus. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GAL081121_SPORTS_RLKS_GOLFB_KELLER-2.jpg Galion’s Logan Keller shot 75 to win the match medal in the Bucyrus Elks Invitational played Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Golf Club of Bucyrus. Courtesy photos | Galion City Schools

Logan Keller wins match medal

