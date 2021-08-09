Vintage bike results

Listed below are the results of the road racing events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s Vintage Motorcycle Days, held in late July.

Riders competed in events on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend in a variety of classes.

Saturday:

125 GP, Mark Morrison; 250 GP, Francis Ganance; 350 GP, Francis Ganance; 500 GP, James Pooler; 600/C Superbike Expert, Gary Yancoskie; 600/C Superbike Novice, Eric Garcia; 600/C Superstock Expert, Gary Yancoskie; 600/C Superstock Novice, Perry Lunsford; A Superbike Novice, Matthew Braun; Class C – Hand Shift, Lewis Leonard; Formula 2 Expert, Jerry Reeves; Formula 2 Novice, Greg Kappen; Formula 2-Stroke, Eric Lukehart; Formula 3, James Pooler; Formula 500, Mark Morrow;

HW Twins Superbike Ex, Brian Conrad; HW Twins Superstock Ex, Brian Conrad; LW Twins Superbike Ex, Jerry Reeves; LW Twins Superbike Nv, Ray Kubik; LW Twins Superstock Ex, Ian Cattanach; LW Twins Superstock Nv, Ray Kubik; Open/A Superstock Expert, Mark C. Junge; Open/A Superstock Novice, Joby Maynard; Pre War, Lewis Leonard; Sidecars, Vito Wilson;

V1, Peter Taefi; V2, Peter Taefi; V3, Mark Morrow; V4, John Blike; V5, Robby Ringnalda; V6 HW, Eric B. Bozell; V6 LW, Jeffrey McKinney; V7 HW, Mark C. Junge; V7 MW, David Brohard; V8 HW, Rich Skeels; V8 MW, Brett Woodard; WERA/A Superbike Expert, Shane Maggs.

Sunday:

125 GP, Tyson Fritts; 350 GP, Christian Amendola; 500 GP, Christian Amendola; 600/C Superbike Expert, Jose Lloreda; 600/C Superbike Novice, Matthew Braun; 600/C Superstock Expert, Cory Lang; 600/C Superstock Novice, Eric Garcia; A Superbike Novice, Matthew Braun; Class C – Hand Shift, Lewis Leonard; Formula 2 Expert, Jerry Reeves; Formula 2 Novice, Greg Kappen; Formula 3, James Pooler; Formula 500, Mark Morrow;

HW Twins Superbike Ex, Brian Conrad; HW Twins Superstock Ex, Brian Conrad; LW Twins Superbike Ex, Jerry Reeves; LW Twins Superbike Nv, Ray Kubik; LW Twins Superstock Ex, Nick Hafele; LW Twins Superstock Nv, Ray Kubik; Open/A Superstock Expert, Mark C. Junge; Open/A Superstock Novice, Eric W. Smith; Pre War, Lewis Leonard; Sidecars, Vito Wilson;

V1, Peter Taefi; V2, Peter Taefi; V3, Mark Morrow; V4, John Blike; V5, Robby Ringnalda; V6 HW, Eric B. Bozell; V6 LW, Jeffrey McKinney; V7 HW, Mark C. Junge; V8 HW, Scott Evans; V8 MW, Brett Woodard; WERA/A Superbike Expert, Shane Maggs.

Overall:

Pre War, Lewis Leonard; 125 GP, Tyson Fritts; Vintage 3, Mark Morrow; Vintage 5, Robby Ringnalda; Class C Hand Shift, Lewis Leonard; Vintage 2, Peter Taefi; 500 GP, Christian Amandola; 600/C Superstock Expert, Cory Lang; 600/C Superstock Novice, Eric Garcia; Lightweight Twins Superstock Expert, Ian Cattanach; Lightweight Twins Superstock Novice, Ray Kubik; Formula 3, Jimmy Pooler; Vintage 8 Heavyweight, Rich Skeels;

Formula 500, Mark Morrow; Vintage 1, Peter Taefi; 350 GP, Christian Amendola; Open/A Superstock Expert, Mark Yunge; Open/A Superstock Novice, Eric Smith; Formula 2-Stroke, Eric Lukehart; Vintage 4, John Blike; Vintage 6 Lightweight, Jeffrey McKinney; Heavyweight Twins Superbike Expert, Brian Crawford; Vintage 8 Mediumweight, Brett Woodard; Formula 2 Expert, Jerry Reeves; Formula 2 Novice, Greg Kappen; Vintage 6 Heavyweight, Eric Bozell; Vintage 7 Mediumweight, David Brohard;

600/C Superbike Expert, Jose Lloreda; 600/C Superbike Novice, Matthew Braun; Lightweight Twins Superbike Expert, Jerry Reeves; Lightweight Twins Superbike Novice, Ray Kubik; Heavyweight Twins Superstock Expert, Brian Conrad; Vintage 7 Heavyweight, Mark Junge; Sidecars, Vito Wilson and Kenny Wilson; WERA/A/ Superbike Expert, Shane Maggs; A Superbike Novice, Matthew Braun.

Among the classes of motorcycle competing at Mid-Ohio’s Vintage Motorcycle Days were the sidecars. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_sidecar.jpg Among the classes of motorcycle competing at Mid-Ohio’s Vintage Motorcycle Days were the sidecars. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel In the infield at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during Vintage Motorcycle Days were a number of motorcycles on display. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_bike.jpg In the infield at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course during Vintage Motorcycle Days were a number of motorcycles on display. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Plenty of motorcycles were on the track at Mid-Ohio during the Morrow County road course’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_roadrace.jpg Plenty of motorcycles were on the track at Mid-Ohio during the Morrow County road course’s Vintage Motorcycle Days. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS