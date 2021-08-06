Baughn: No fan restrictions at Galion athletic events

GALION — “Great news, Tiger fans, we are not being restricted for attendance at this point, so we are selling tickets to everyone who wants to cheer for our Tigers.”

That was the leading message Galion High School Athletic Director Kyle Baughn had for supporters of the orange and blue during an athletics update he provided on Thursday evening. The update was livestreamed on the Galion City Schools Facebook page. A copy of the video can be viewed on the page.

“We will run normal gates and really look forward to welcoming all our Tiger fans back to the action,” Baughn added in his opening comments. “I do not anticipate being forced to limit our crowds at this point.”

Baughn said face masks will not be required at athletic events, unless additional information regarding COVID-19 is provided by the Ohio Department of Health.

“We will still ask everyone to spread out as much as possible and wash your hands,” Baughn stated. “The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) does recommend that anyone not vaccinated or with medical concerns take extra precautions, which could include masking up. We continue to ask everyone to be symptom-free before coming to any of our events. Please stay home if you are sick. As we did last year, please understand that mandates may change and we may have to adjust.”

Baughn outlined the ticket prices for all Galion City Schools athletic events and offered an update on passes during his talk on Thursday evening.

High school varsity events:

• Adult tickets — $7

• Student and senior citizen tickets — $5

Junior varsity, freshman, and middle school events:

• Adult, student, and senior citizen tickets — $5

Season passes will be available for sale beginning Friday, Aug. 13, Baughn said. Season passes can be purchased at the high school athletic office. He said more information about season passes will be disseminated next week.

Following is the price structure for season passes:

• Adult all-sports pass — $125

• Student all-sports pass — $50

• Family pass (2 adults, 2 students) — $325

Baughn said the season passes grant admission to all middle school and high school home athletic events except for Mid Ohio Athletic Conference championships and OHSAA playoff events.

Senior citizen passes are available for those age 62 and older who reside in the Galion City School District. They can be obtained at the Board of Education office. Senior citizen passes from previous seasons are still valid, Baughn said.

“We are going to honor those MOAC lifetime passes, season passes, and senior citizen passes this year,” Baughn said.

Baughn noted that Galion City Schools is negotiating with Hometown Ticketing to give Tigers’ fans the option to purchase game tickets online.

“We are in the process of partnering with Hometown Ticketing to allow fans to pre-buy tickets for events,” he said. “We will still continue to sell the traditional tickets at all of our gates.”

Baughn said WMFD-TV in Mansfield will livestream varsity football and volleyball games this season. He noted that WMFD has decided to remove its paywall and offer the broadcasts at no cost to fans.

Fall sports programs will be available for purchase this season, Baughn said. They can be purchased at concession stands, he said.

There will be no restrictions on fan capacity at Galion City Schools athletic events this fall, according to Athletic Director Kyle Baughn. He provided an update for Tigers fans during a Facebook livestream on Thursday evening. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_GAL080721_SPORTS_ATHLETICS.jpg There will be no restrictions on fan capacity at Galion City Schools athletic events this fall, according to Athletic Director Kyle Baughn. He provided an update for Tigers fans during a Facebook livestream on Thursday evening. AIM Media Midwest file photo

Galion AD provides fall sports update