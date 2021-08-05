Colonel Crawford athletic season passes on sale Aug. 9

NORTH ROBINSON — Athletic season passes for Colonel Crawford Local Schools will be available for sale beginning Monday, Aug. 9 at Colonel Crawford High School during school hours. The following passes are available:

• Family Pass — Admits the entire family to all athletic events where admission is charged. Cost $400.

• Parent’s Pass — Admits parents to all athletic events where admission is charged. Cost $275.

• Individual Pass — Cost $175.

• Student Pass — Cost $125.

Senior citizen passes from previous years are still valid. Senior citizen passes are available in the high school office for any senior citizen age 62 years and older who lives in Colonel Crawford School District.

This year Northern 10 Athletic Conference ticket prices for varsity events are $6 per ticket. Admission to junior varsity, ninth grade, and junior high events costs $5 per ticket. Adult and student individual ticket prices are the same for events.

