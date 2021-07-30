Galion’s Logan Keller wins HOJGA awards

WALDO — Galion High School golfers took home hardware and scholarships at the 2021 Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association (HOJGA) year-end appreciation banquet on Thursday evening at Kings Mills Golf Course near Waldo.

Logan Keller was the big winner, receiving the HOJGA Player of The Year and Scoring Average Leader awards in the boys 13-15 age division. He was presented a trophy for each accomplishment. Keller also received a $750 scholarship from HOJGA.

Keller won three HOJGA tournament championships and placed in the top five in four events this season. He picked up victories one June 8 at Lincoln Hills in Upper Sandusky (+4, 40), on July 15 at Kings Mills Golf Course in Waldo (+5, 77), and on July 19 at Valley View Golf Course in Galion (+8, 80).

He placed fourth in the June 14 tournament at the Golf Club of Bucyrus (88), finished third in the June 23 tournament at the Marysville Golf Club (80), was third in the July 1 event at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Kenton (82), and was the runnerup in the July 8 tournament at Green Acres Golf Course in Marion (65).

Galion’s Nate McMullen received the HOJGA Sportsmanship Award.

Tigers golf alumni Spencer Keller and Bronson Dalenberg each received a $500 scholarship. Keller has signed to play collegiate golf at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He will be one of five freshmen on the Indiana Tech team this fall. Indiana Tech Coach Kelly Mettert has said all five newcomers will have a chance to be in the top five this season.

Dalenberg has signed to play collegiate golf at Ohio Valley University in Vienna, West Virginia.

Wheeler Memorial Tournament

Galion’s Spencer Keller won the Chad A. Wheeler Memorial Tournament on Tuesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Club in Upper Sandusky, marking the grand finale of the summer for HOJGA golfers.

Keller shot a round of 74 to win his third event on the 2021 HOJGA summer tour. He finished second twice and has a third-place finish under his belt this season.

Galion’s Nick McMullen shot 88 and Logan Wheeler and Max Longwell each shot 90 in the Wheeler Memorial Tournament.

Galion’s Logan Keller won the 2021 HOJGA Player of The Year and Scoring Average Leader awards in the boys 13-15 age division. He was presented a trophy for each accomplishment. Keller also received a $750 scholarship from HOJGA. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GAL073121_HOJGA.jpg Galion’s Logan Keller won the 2021 HOJGA Player of The Year and Scoring Average Leader awards in the boys 13-15 age division. He was presented a trophy for each accomplishment. Keller also received a $750 scholarship from HOJGA. Galion Tigers Athletics

Logan Keller picks up two awards, scholarship

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.