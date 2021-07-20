Great Lakes League baseball: Graders losing skid balloons to 6 games

GALION — With just four games remaining in the 2021 regular season, the Galion Graders are now mired in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

Galion (11-24), the last place ballclub in the Great Lakes League’s North Division, dropped four games over the weekend. The Graders get a short break until Thursday with the Great Lakes League All-Star Game scheduled for Tuesday at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. Outfielder/pitcher Jay Luikart and infielder Kaito Hara are representing the Graders in the All-Star Game.

The regular season concludes this week with Galion playing a doubleheader on Thursday at Muskegon (17-19) followed by home games on Friday against Grand Lake (15-23) and on Saturday against North Division leader Sandusky (27-11).

Grand Lake 8, Galion 4

The Mariners scored seven runs in the final two innings to hand the Graders an 8-4 loss on Friday night at Heise Park.

Galion led 2-1 after seven innings, but Grand Lake grabbed the lead for good in the top of the eighth inning, scoring four runs to take a 5-4 lead. They added three more runs in the ninth to seal the win.

Grand Lake’s Garrett Felix went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. He also scored two runs.

Brayden Morrow went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. He scored twice.

Sam Seeker earned the win in relief for the Mariners. He pitched 1-1/3 innings and gave up two runs.

Taj Porter was credited with the save. He struck out three batters and walked one in 1-1/3 scoreless innings.

Ryan Santangelo went 2-for-5 with a home run, drove in two runs, and scored a run for the Graders. Jay Luikart went 2-for-3 and scored two runs.

Logan Fisher drew a pair of walks and had one RBI. Avery Fisher drew a walk and drove in a run.

Jacob Savina pitched 7-1/3 innings and took the loss for the Graders. He gave up four runs on five hits and recorded seven strikeouts and three walks.

Locos 1, Graders 0

Lima’s Nate White drove in the only run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and the Locos pulled out a 1-0 win on Saturday against Galion.

The Graders had eight hits, led by Kaito Hara with two. However, Lima three Lima pitchers combined to record 13 strikeouts.

Galion briefly threatened to rally in the top of the ninth inning after Ryan Santangelo and Matt Christopher reached base, but Lima pitcher Jonathan Machamer struck out three consecutive batters to end the game.

Jet Box sweeps Galion

The Graders dropped a pair of games on Sunday at Heise Park, losing to Jet Box Baseball Club 12-1 and 15-2.

Galion struck out 11 times and left 10 runners on base in the opening game of the doubleheader. The Graders left eight men on base in the second game.

