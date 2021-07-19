Little League baseball: Galion bows out of state tournament

IRONTON — The Galion Youth Baseball 12U All-Stars ended their postseason run on Monday, bowing out of the state tournament. They played two games, winning one and losing one, at the Ironton National Little League Complex.

The Tigers (7-2 in the postseason) dropped a 14-0 decision to Tuscarawas County 12U All-Stars on Monday evening and were eliminated from the tournament with their second loss.

Galion fell behind early and was unable to mount any offense in the loss to Tuscarawas County. The Tigers managed just four hits.

Jackson Henry, Kurt Hay, Ethan Hinton, and Grady Crim each had a hit for Galion.

Crim, Ben Albert, and Carson Melba each pitched for the Tigers. Crim started and worked three innings. Albert and Melba each pitched one inning.

Meanwhile, Tuscarawas County pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of eight walks to put runs on the board.

Galion 9, Canfield 5

Galion opened the day in dramatic fashion, rallying from a 5-1 deficit to defeat Canfield in an elimination game on Monday afternoon.

The Tigers fell behind 4-0 after two innings of play and trailed 5-1 heading into the sixth and final inning before posting the massive comeback. Galion plated eight runs in the sixth inning, led by Ethan Hinton’s grand slam home run with two outs that snapped a 5-5 tie and gave the Tigers the lead for good.

The big blast in the sixth turned out to be Hinton’s only hit of the game. He finished the day 1-for-3.

Ben Albert and Preston Maley each went 1-for-2 with two RBI and each scored one run. Carson Melba went 1-for-2 and drove in a run.

Quentin Kapp went 3-for-4 and scored a run. Kurt Hay was 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Kane Hay went 1-for-4 and scored two runs. Tyler Harr drew a walk and scored a run. Noah Conrad also scored a run.

Maley was the starting pitcher for Galion. He worked 5-2/3 innings and gave up five unearned runs on six hits. He recorded nine strikeouts and no walks.

Jaden Harrelson pitched 1/3 of an inning, gave up a hit, and had one strikeout.

Ohio 12U Little League State Tournament

Day 3 — Monday, July 19

(D7) Galion 9, (D2) Canfield 5 (Canfield eliminated)

(D4) Tuscarawas County 18, (D11) Ironton (1-1) 4 (Ironton eliminated)

(D9) West Side Hamilton 14, (D6) New Albany 5

(D4) Tuscarawas County 14, (D7) Galion 0 (Galion eliminated)

Day 4 – Tuesday, July 20

(D4) Tuscarawas County (3-1) vs. (D6) New Albany (2-1), 10 a.m. (Loser eliminated)

Tuscarawas County/New Albany winner vs. (D9) West Side Hamilton (3-0), 3 p.m.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_GAL072121_SPORTS_LITTLE_LEAGUE-2.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.