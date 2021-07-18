Little League baseball: Galion still alive in state tournament

IRONTON — Galion Youth Baseball’s 12U All-Stars will be back in action on Monday at the state Little League tournament after posting a 1-1 record over the weekend.

Galion (6-1) lost its first game of the postseason on Sunday in the double elimination tournament, dropping at 4-0 decision to New Albany at the Ironton National Little League Complex. The Tigers entered the tournament as champions of Ohio District 7.

New Albany scored one run in the second inning and added three more runs in the fifth inning to round out the scoring, all despite having just one hit. New Albany took advantage of five Galion errors.

The Tigers had four total hits. Preston Maley went 1-for-3. Jaden Harrelson, Ethan Hinton, and Quentin Kapp each went 1-for-2. Kapp had a double.

Weston Clark was the starting pitcher for Galion. He worked four innings and gave up four unearned runs on one hit. Clark recorded seven strikeouts and four walks.

Kapp pitched one scoreless inning in relief of Clark. He didn’t give up any hits. Kapp struck out one batter and walked one batter.

Galion 11, Ironton 6

The Tigers broke out of the big bats for the opening day of the tournament on Saturday. They handed host side Ironton an 11-6 defeat.

After falling behind 5-2 at the end of the third inning, Galion plated three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game at 5-5. The Tigers then blew the game open in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to take the lead permanently, 10-5. Ironton added its final run in the fifth inning and Galion tallied its final run of the game in the sixth inning to round out the scoring.

Galion tallied 15 total hits led by Kurt Hay’s 3-for-5 performance. He finished with five RBI, two doubles, and scored two runs.

Grady Crim went 3-for-3, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Ben Albert finished 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Kane Hay went 2-for-3 with one RBI.

Tyler Harr went 1-for-4, drew a walk, and drove in a run. Preston Maley went 1-for-3 with a double and scored two runs. Ethan Hinton went 1-for-5 with a double and had one RBI. Weston Clark finished 1-for-2 and scored one run. Carson Melba went 1-for-2 and drove in one run.

Galion used five different pitchers against Ironton. Maley worked two innings and gave up five unearned runs on two hits. He had four strikeouts and no walks.

Quentin Kapp pitched 1-2/3 innings and struck out three batters. He didn’t give up any runs or hits.

Clark pitched one scoreless, hitless inning and struck out one batter.

Albert worked 1/3 of an inning and gave up one earned run on two hits. He recorded one strikeout and one walk.

Jaden Harrelson worked one scoreless, hitless inning and recorded three strikeouts.

Galion pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts and just three walks. They held Ironton to four hits.

Each team recorded four errors.

Next on the schedule

Two elimination games are set for Monday at the state tournament at the Ironton National Little League Complex. Host club Ironton (1-1) will face off against Tuscarawas County (1-1) at 10 a.m. on Monday. Galion (1-1) is scheduled to play Canfield (1-1) at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The winners of the two elimination games will meet at 6 p.m.

Undefeated West Side Hamilton (2-0) and New Albany (2-0) will play at 3 p.m.

The Ohio 12U tournament champion advances to the Little League Baseball Great Lakes Region Tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 8-14 in Whitestown, Indiana.

Ohio 12U Little League State Tournament

Jefferson (District 1)

Canfield (District 2)

Tuscarawas County (District 4)

New Albany (District 6)

Galion (District 7)

Enon (District 8)

West Side Hamilton (District 9)

Ironton (District 11)

Day 1 — Saturday, July 17

(D7) Galion 11, (D11) Ironton 6

(D6) New Albany 17, (D8) Enon 0

(D4) Tuscawarus County 7, (D2) Canfield 0

(D9) West Side Hamilton 7, (D1) Jefferson 3

Day 2 — Sunday, July 18

(D6) New Albany 4, (D7) Galion 0

(D11) Ironton 7, (D8) Enon 5 (Enon eliminated)

(D2) Canfield 10, (D1) Jefferson 1 (Jefferson eliminated)

(D9) West Side Hamilton 9, (D4) Tuscarawas County 5

Day 3 — Monday, July 19

(D11) Ironton (1-1) vs. (D4) Tuscarawas County (1-1), 10 a.m.

(D7) Galion (1-1) vs. (D2) Canfield (1-1), 12:30 p.m.

(D9) West Side Hamilton (2-0) vs. (D6) New Albany (2-0), 3 p.m.

Ironton/Tuscarawas County winner vs. Galion/Canfield winner, 6 p.m.

Preston Maley delivers a pitch for the Galion Youth Baseball 12U All-Stars at the Ohio state tournament being played at the Ironton National Little League Complex. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_Preston-Maley.jpg Preston Maley delivers a pitch for the Galion Youth Baseball 12U All-Stars at the Ohio state tournament being played at the Ironton National Little League Complex. Shelley Clark | Special to AIM Media Midwest Quentin Kapp takes a swing at a pitch for the Galion Youth Baseball 12U All-Stars at the Ohio state tournament being played at the Ironton National Little League Complex. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_Quentin-Kapp.jpg Quentin Kapp takes a swing at a pitch for the Galion Youth Baseball 12U All-Stars at the Ohio state tournament being played at the Ironton National Little League Complex. Shelley Clark | Special to AIM Media Midwest Weston Clark gets the sign from the catcher for the Galion Youth Baseball 12U All-Stars at the Ohio state tournament being played at the Ironton National Little League Complex. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_Weston-Clark.jpg Weston Clark gets the sign from the catcher for the Galion Youth Baseball 12U All-Stars at the Ohio state tournament being played at the Ironton National Little League Complex. Shelley Clark | Special to AIM Media Midwest https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_EAG_2651.jpg Shelley Clark | Special to AIM Media Midwest

Tigers face Canfield in elimination game on Monday

Staff Report

