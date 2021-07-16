Great Lakes League: Up and down week for Graders

ROYAL OAK, Michigan — After falling behind 4-1, Galion rallied for a 7-5 victory over Royal Oak in Great Lakes League baseball action on Tuesday.

The Graders (11-21) grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Leprechauns rallied to gain a 2-1 advantage in the home half of the first inning. Royal Oak added a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning to extend its lead to 4-1.

Galion tied the score at 4-4 with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Graders took the lead for good in the top of the seventh after adding three more runs to run their advantage to 7-4.

Royal Oak pulled back a run in the bottom of the bottom of the ninth inning, but were unable to muster any more late offense.

CJ Colson went 2-for-5, drove in two runs, and scored a run to help pace the Galion attack. Nick Christopher finished 2-for-4, drove in one run, and scored one run.

Seth Schroeder went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks, scored a run, and had one RBI. North Division All-Star selection Kaito Hara drew a pair of walks and scored a run.

Ben Sinins went 1-for-1 and had an RBI. Christian Orr went 1-for-5 and scored a run. Matt Christopher drew a pair of walks and scored one run. Avery Fisher went 1-for-1 with a walk, scored a run, and had an RBI.

Jacob Savina picked up the win after entering the game in a relief role. He pitched four scoreless innings, scattering four hits during his stint on the mound. He struck out five batters and walked only one.

William Stultz worked the final inning for the Graders and was credited with a save. He gave up one run on one hit.

Troy Vermilion was the starting pitcher for Galion. He worked four innings and gave up four runs on five hits. Vermilion recorded three strikeouts and three walks.

For Royal Oak, Zach MacDonald went 2-for-5 with a double and a triple, drove in a run, and scored a run. Trent Farquhar went 2-for-4 with a walk and had one RBI. Devon Nettles finished 2-for-3 and scored a run.

Pierce Blohowiak went 1-for-4 and scored one run. Andrew Delaney went 1-for-2 with a double, drew two walks, and scored a run. Noah Stout drew a walk, scored a run, and had an RBI.

Austin Frederick was the losing pitcher for Royal Oak. He worked two innings in relief and gave up three runs on three hits. He recorded two strikeouts and two walks.

Locos 12, Graders 8

GALION — Lima scored four runs in the top of the 12th inning to pick up a 12-8 victory over Galion on Wednesday night at Heise Park.

The Graders led 4-3 after four innings of play, but Lima rallied for four runs — including a solo home run by Trevor Rider — in the top of the sixth inning to grab a short-lived 7-4 advantage. Galion plated four runs of its own in the home half of the sixth to claim an 8-7 edge. The Locos tied the game in the top of the eighth inning, scoring a solo run that eventually forced the extra innings.

Trevor Austin went 2-for-5, scored a run, and drove in a run for the Locos. TJ Reeves went 1-for-5 with two RBI and scored a run. Rider finished 1-for-5, scored twice, and had one RBI.

Joseph Salvo was 1-for-4, scored a run, and had one RBI. Colton Ledbetter went 1-for-2 with an RBI. Jake Hutchins went 1-for-4 and scored twice. Nate White was 1-for-6 and scored a run.

Matt Christopher went 2-for-3, scored a run, and drew two walks for Galion. Ryan Santangelo went 1-for-5 with three RBI and scored a run.

North Division All-Star selection Jay Luikart went 1-for-4 and had three RBI for the Graders. Kaito Hara went 1-for-4, drew two walks, and scored three runs.

Seth Schroeder went 1-for-5 and scored one run. Avery Fisher walked three times and scored a run. Nick Christopher also scored a run.

Sandusky 14, Galion 7

SANDUSKY — The Graders and Ice Haulers played a few rounds of home run derby on Thursday night with Sandusky emerging with a 14-7 victory in Great Lakes League baseball action. The two ballclubs combined for seven homers.

Ryan Santangelo, Christian Orr, and Matt Christopher each had a home run for the Graders, but Sandusky’s Scott Mackiewicz and Nick Mueller each had two home runs to counter the visitors power surge.

Santangelo went 1-for-4 with four RBI after blasting a grand slam home run in the top of the fifth inning. Christopher hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning and finished 1-for-3.

Orr went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning. He scored two runs.

Mueller went 3-for-4 with five RBI and scored three runs for Sandusky. Mackiewicz finished 2-for-5 with three RBI and scored three times.

Three Hiller went 3-for-3 and scored a run. Mark Connelly went 2-for-5, drove in two runs, and scored two runs.

Sandusky relief pitcher Jaccob Torres earned the win after working 2-2/3 innings. He gave up one run on one hit, recording two strikeouts and one walk.

Seth Schroeder took the loss for the Graders. He pitched 2-1/3 innings and gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits. He walked three batters.

Upcoming schedule

Galion returns home on Friday night to face Grand Lake at Heise Park. The Graders head to Lima on Saturday.

Galion wraps up the weekend with a doubleheader on Sunday against Jet Box Baseball Club. The first game, which is the continuation of a game that was rained out on July 6, is scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m.

All-Star Graders

Jay Luikart and Kaito Hara will represent the Graders on the North Division team in the Great Lakes League All-Star Game. It’s scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Luikart was selected as both an outfielder on the main roster for the North Division and an alternate pitcher. Hara, a second baseman for Galion, was selected as an alternate.

Galion’s CJ Colson went 2-for- with two RBI and scored a run to help pace the Graders to a 7-5 victory over Royal Oak on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Graders rallied from a 4-1 deficit to pick up the win. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_b-071421j-Graders_0172.jpg Galion’s CJ Colson went 2-for- with two RBI and scored a run to help pace the Graders to a 7-5 victory over Royal Oak on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Graders rallied from a 4-1 deficit to pick up the win. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Galion second baseman Kaito Hara throws to first base during a game against the Lima Locos on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Heise Park. Hara and Graders teammate Jay Luikart will represent Galion in the Great Lakes League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 20 at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_b-071421j-Graders_0105.jpg Galion second baseman Kaito Hara throws to first base during a game against the Lima Locos on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Heise Park. Hara and Graders teammate Jay Luikart will represent Galion in the Great Lakes League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 20 at Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

Galion wins one game, loses two

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

