Football: Galion back Division IV, Region 14 for 2021

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the football region assignments for the upcoming 2021 season.

The 10-week regular-season begins the week of Aug. 16, with the top 16 schools in each region qualifying for the playoffs that begin October 29-30.

As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.

The 2021 football regions are posted at www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021.

Galion remains in Division IV, Region 14, which has one more school among its ranks from 2020. Toledo Scott returns to the region after not playing in 2020.

The rest of Region 14 includes Galion’s fellow Mid Ohio Athletic Conference programs Shelby, Ontario, and Clear Fork as well as Bellevue, Sheffield Brookside, Bryan, Lorain Clearview, Clyde, Edison, Oberlin Firelands, Huron, Kenton, LaGrange Keystone, Rocky River Lutheran West, Napoleon, Sandusky Perkins, Port Clinton, Rossford, Wooster Triway, Upper Sandusky, Van Wert, Vermilion, and Wauseon.

In addition to its MOAC foes, Galion will play Upper Sandusky during the regular season. The Tigers open the 2021 season on Friday, Aug. 20 at Elgin.

Follow its outstanding postseason run in 2020, Colonel Crawford will once again be in Division VI, Region 22 along with fellow Northern 10 Athletic Conference members Bucyrus, Carey, and Seneca East. The rest of the region features Archbold, Bluffton, Cardinal Stritch Catholic, Columbus Grove, Ashland Crestview, Delta, Evergreen, Fairview, Gibsonburg, Hicksville, Liberty Center, Margaretta, Montpelier, New London, Northwood, Ottawa Hills, Paulding, Riverdale, Tinora, Van Buren, Wayne Trace, Collins Western Reserve, and Woodmore.

Northmor remains in the widely spread out Division VI, Region 23 along with fellow Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference programs Centerburg, Fredericktown, and Mount Gilead. The rest of Region 23 includes Elgin, Columbus Africentric, Barnesville, Belpre, Lore City Buckeye Trail, Crooksville, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Proctorville Fairland, Beverly Fort Frye, Grandview Heights, KIPP Columbus, Loudonville, Nelsonville-York, Newcomerstown, Johnstown Northridge, Ironton Rock Hill, Sarahsville Shenandoah, Chillicothe Southeastern, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, Lucasville Valley, West Jefferson, and Worthington Christian.

Crestline and Buckeye Central will be in Division VII, Region 25 this season. The rest of the region features Lucas, Ashland Mapleton, Plymouth, Monroeville, Greenwich South Central, Norwalk St. Paul, Steubenville Catholic Central, Southington Chalker, Cuyahoga Heights, Dalton, Lisbon David Anderson, Fairport Harding, Independence Jackson-Milton, Warren John F. Kennedy, Leetonia, Lowellville, Malvern, Vienna Mathews, McDonald, Sebring McKinley, Salineville Southern Local, Ashtabula St. John, Toronto, Youngstown Valley Christian, Wellsville, and Windham.

Wynford is once again assigned to Division V, Region 18, which includes Marion Pleasant, Richwood North Union, Lima Bath, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, Brooklyn, Doylestown Chippewa, Pemberville Eastwood, Bloomdale Elmwood, Elyria Catholic, Fairview, Fostoria, Genoa Area, Lewistown Indian Lake, Millbury Lake, Kansas Lakota, Liberty-Benton, West Salem Northwestern, Oak Harbor, Orrville, Otsego, Ottawa-Glandorf, Swanton, Apple Creek Waynedale, and Willard.

In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.

Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice Aug. 1.

Galion’s Hanif Donaldson battles for yardage during a 2020 game against River Valley. The Tigers have once again been assigned to Division IV, Region 14 for the 2021 season, which starts on Friday, Aug. 20 at Elgin. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_b-082820j-GHS-at-RV-fb_0084.jpg Galion’s Hanif Donaldson battles for yardage during a 2020 game against River Valley. The Tigers have once again been assigned to Division IV, Region 14 for the 2021 season, which starts on Friday, Aug. 20 at Elgin. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

Staff Report

