Guthridge headed to worlds

GALION — Kansas will be the center of the disc golf universe next week and a Galion resident hopes to be one of the stars that shines brightest.

Galion High School almnus Jason Guthridge will compete in the Professional Disc Golf Association Junior Disc Golf World Championships July 7-10 in Emporia, Kansas. Guthridge, age 18, graduated from Galion High this spring. He’s been playing disc golf competitively for about two and a half years.

According to the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) website, Guthridge is one of 72 players who was invited to play in the Junior 18 division at the world championships. He has a rating of 915.

According to his profile on the PDGA website, Guthridge has played in seven career events with two wins since he started competing in 2019. He won the All Joes, No Pros tournament in July 2020 in Tiffin and claimed first place at the second annual Woodsman Link Championship in August 2020 in Ontario.

Guthridge, who is classified as an amateur by the PDGA, has finished as the runnerup in two events. He placed second at the Metro Madness tournament in June 2020 in Fremont and was second at the Marion Open in September 2019.

Guthridge, a member of the Galion High School Class of 2021, will be leaving Galion on Saturday, July 3 for Emporia. The world championhip tournament is an invitation-only event.

Successful bowler

While at Galion High School, Guthridge was a standout member of the Tigers bowling team. As a senior, he won the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference individual championship and was a first-team All-MOAC performer. He finished third in the Division II sectional tournament and advanced to the district tournament.

Guthridge posted the fourth-highest per-game average in the MOAC, with an average score of 203.63 per game. He recorded the fifth-best two-game series in the league with a score of 464.

During his junior year, Guthridge was also a first-team All-MOAC performer. He led the Tigers to a 7-1 record and the MOAC regular season championship.

Guthridge recorded the fourth-highest single game score (265) in the MOAC as a junior. He also turned in the best two-game series score (477).

