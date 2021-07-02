Stewart Memorial 8U All-Star Baseball Tourney set for July 23-25

GALION — The 2021 Stewart Memorial 8U All-Star Baseball Tournament is scheduled Friday through Sunday, July 23-25.

Sponsored by Galion Youth Baseball, all tournament games will be played at Heise Park in Galion.

The registration fee is $150 per team. The fee includes baseballs. The registration deadline is Saturday, July 17.

When registering a team, include a team roster and a completed release of liability form. Make all checks payable to Galion Youth Baseball.

Mail all registration forms and entry fee checks to Galion Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 813, Galion, OH 44833. Forms may also be submitted and fees paid on the day of the tournament.

For infomation, contact Tournament Coordinator Justin Wolfe at 419-631-0629 or by email at justinwolfe1988@gmail.com.

Tournament format

All teams are guaranteed to play three games, weather permitting. Pool play games will be played on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

The medal round is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 25. A game could be played on Saturday night, depending on the number of teams participating in the tournament.

All teams playing in the medal round will be seeded by record and tie-breaker, if necessary.

