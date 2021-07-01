Great Lakes League: Graders drop 5-2 decision to Sandusky

SANDUSKY — Solid pitching and timely hitting carried Sandusky to a 5-2 win over Galion in Great Lakes League baseball action on Wednesday night.

Ice Haulers pitchers Andino Vecchiola, Mittchel Spencer, and Owen Kovacs combined to record 15 strikeouts and limit the Graders to seven hits. Vecchiola was the starting pitcher and was credited with the win. He worked six innings and gave up one run on three hits. Vecchiola recorded nine strikeouts and just one walk.

Kovacs notched the save, pitching 2-1/3 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and recorded five strikeouts with no walks.

Spencer worked 2/3 of an inning and gave up one run on two hits. He struck out one batter and walked none.

Sandusky’s Tucker McEnroe went 2-for-4 with a double, scored two runs, and drove in one run. Mark Connelly was 1-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and scored a run.

Bryce Richey and Cambell Conard each had a hit and an RBI. Nick Mueller had a hit and scored a run. Scott Mackiewicz walked twice and scored a run.

Galion’s Brian Erbe went 2-for-4 with a double. Jay Luikart went 1-for-4, scored a run, and had two stolen bases. Cameron Smith of Bucyrus went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Seth Schroeder went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Avery Fisher of Bucyrus was 1-for-2 with a walk. J.R. Heavlin went 1-for-4 with a double.

Troy Vermilion of Ontario was the starting pitcher for the Graders and took the loss. He worked 6-1/3 innings and gave up five runs on six hits. Vermilion recorded four strikeouts and two walks.

Logan Fisher pitched the final 2-1/3 innings in relief of Vermilion. He held the Ice Haulers scoreless and only gave up one hit. Fisher struck out five batters and walked two.

Sandusky (18-6), the first-place squad in the Great Lakes League’s North Division, took a 3-0 lead after scoring a run in the third inning and adding two more in the fourth inning. Galion (6-15) cut the deficit to 3-2 after scoring single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.

The Ice Haulers pulled away in the home half of the seventh, scoring twice to extend their advantage to 5-2.

Heavlin hit a two-out double for the Graders in the top of the ninth inning, but Galion couldn’t do anything with the base runner. The Graders left five runners on base.

Sandusky left seven men on base.

Weekend schedule

Galion plays a doubleheader on Thursday at Grand Lake (8-14). The Graders return home Friday to open a three-game weekend homestand.

Galion will play host to Lima at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. The Graders entertain Sandusky at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday with fireworks following the game. Galion wraps up the Independence Day weekend by facing the Michigan Monarchs at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday at Heise Park.

Staff Report

