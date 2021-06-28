Central Ohio Prime wins USSSA 9U Ohio championship

The Central Ohio Prime 9U baseball team, based in Galion, won the USSSA state championship which was played the weekend of June 24-27 in Columbus. The team finished the tournament with a 6-0 record. Team members are Xander Allen, Madden Binnix, Dominic Blue, Carter Crosswhite, Micah Galuzny, Mason Hardy, Deklyn Landon, Cael Logan, Emory Main, Lucas Prosser, Colton Randolph, and Parker Swaim. The team is coached by Thomas Swaim, Kelsey Main, Travis Landon, Nate Allen, and Joe Binnix.

