No game today: Graders vs. Jet Box game postponed

GALION — The Galion Graders baseball game today against Jet Box Baseball Club has been postponed due to impending poor weather in the area.

The game was scheduled to be played at 7:05 p.m. at Heise Park. It will be made up at a later date.

Galion (5-12) travels to Lima for a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Graders wrap up the weekend with a home game on Sunday against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. at Heise Park.

Following is the schedule for the upcoming week:

• Tuesday, June 29 vs. Muskegon, 7:05 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 30 at Sandusky, 7:05 p.m.

• Thursday, July 1 at Grand Lake, 5:35 p.m./8:05 p.m.

• Friday, July 2 vs. Lima, 7:05 p.m.

• Saturday, July 3 vs. Sandusky, 7:05 p.m. (Fireworks after game)

• Sunday, July 4 vs. Michigan, 7:05 p.m.

Admission to Graders home games costs $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens.

Staff Report

