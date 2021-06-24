Great Lakes League: Graders losing streak now at 7 consecutive games

CELINA — The Galion Graders go in search of their first win since June 15 tonight against the Grand Lake Mariners. Galion has lost seven consecutive games since posting a 9-5 victory over Jet Box Baseball Club, the first place team in the Great Lakes League’s North Division.

After tonight’s game in Celina, Galion (4-12) returns home on Friday to play host to Jet Box at 7:05 p.m. at Heise Park. The Graders play a doubleheader on Saturday at Lima.

Galion wraps up the weekend with a home game on Sunday against the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. at Heise Park.

Clippers 12, Graders 10

MUSKEGON, Michigan — Despite scoring nine runs in the seventh inning, the Galion Graders still dropped a 12-10 decision to the Muskegon Clippers in Great Lakes League baseball action on Tuesday evening.

Muskegon rolled out to an 11-1 lead after six innings of play. The Clippers put two runs on the scoreboard in the first, fourth, and sixth innings, added four runs in the third inning, and a single run in the second before the Graders ignited their rally.

After Kaito Hara and Avery Fisher each drew a walk, Nick Christopher hit an RBI single that allowed Hara to score the Graders first run. Jay Luikart then followed with a three-run home run that cut the deficit to 11-4.

Galion’s Seth Schroeder rapped a two-out single that drove in Seth Freeman with the fifth run of the inning for the Graders. After Galion loaded the bases, Fisher drew another walk that allowed Ryan Santangelo to score and close the gap to 11-6. Nick Christopher came to bat for the second time in the inning and drilled a three-run double that scored Schroeder, Hara, and Fisher, leaving the score 11-10 in favor of Muskegon.

The Clippers manufactured a run in the bottom half of the seventh inning to round out the scoring.

Nick Christopher went 4-for-6 and finished with four total RBI for the Graders. Luikart had three RBI. Fisher, Schroeder, and Ben Sinins each drove in a run.

The Graders left 12 runners on base.

Troy Vermilion was the starting pitcher and took the loss for Galion. He worked three innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits. He struck out four batters and walked two.

Reliever Jarrett Miller recorded four strikeouts and two walks in two innings of work.

Muskegon’s Noah Marcoux went 4-for-5, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Miko Rodriguez went 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored two runs. Crew Cohoes finished 2-for-4 and scored twice. Levi Jensen went 2-for-5 and scored a run.

Thomas Sylvester earned the win in relief for the Clippers. He pitched two scoreless and recorded one strikeout.

Ashton Wetzler was credited with a save after working 2-1/3 scoreless innings. He gave up three hits and recorded four strikeouts and one walk.

Ice Haulers 12, Graders 7

SANDUSKY — Sandusky overcame an early 3-1 deficit and went on to defeat Galion 12-7 on Wednesday night.

The Graders scored twice in the first inning and added a solo run in the top of the second. Sandusky pulled back a run in the home half of the first.

The Ice Haulers plated six runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. They added two more runs in the fifth and another one in the sixth. Galion scored twice in the top of the sixth. Sandusky added two runs in the eighth and the Graders rallied for two runs in the ninth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Galion’s Kaito Hara went 3-for-4 with a solo home run — his first of the season — and scored three runs. Christian Orr, Nick Christopher, Ben Sinins, Jay Luikart, and Brian Erbe each had a hit for the Graders.

Christopher, Sinins, and Seth Freeman each had an RBI. Orr, Sinins, Freeman, and CJ Colson each scored a run.

Wyatt Smith was the starting pitcher for Galion and took the loss. He pitched three innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits. Smith finished with two strikeouts and two walks.

Sandusky’s Jordan Andrade had three RBI. Cambell Conard and Bryce Richey each had two RBI. Scott Mackiewicz, Mark Connelly, Jackson Green, and Richey scored two runs apiece.

Mittchel Spencer picked up the win for Sandusky after pitching two innings in relief. He gave up two runs on one hit and recorded three strikeouts and one walk.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_cap-and-ball-4.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.