Galion Youth Football and Cheer registration underway

GALION — Registration is open for Galion Youth Football and Cheer’s 2021 season.

The program is open to all students from kindergarten through sixth grade. To register a child online, go to https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/galionyouthfootballleague.

In-person registration will be conducted from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 at the Galion Community Center YMCA, 500 Gill Avenue, and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at the Heise Park pool.

Following are the registration fees for the 2021 season:

• Cheerleading (Grades K-6) — $20

• Flag Football (Grades K-3) — $40

• Tackle Football (Grades 4-6) — $70

The deadline to register children for the 2021 season is Sunday, July 11.

For information, contact Josh Preston at 419-961-1479 (call or text) or Zoe Braen at 567-303-5888 (call or text).

Galion Youth Football and Cheer is a non-profit organization. Like Galion Youth Football and Cheer on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_FOOTBALL-GRAPHIC.jpg

Staff Report

