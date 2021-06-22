Football officiating classes begin July 12

UNDATED — Football official certification classes will be offered beginning Monday, July 12.

Greg Williams of the Firelands Area Football Officials Association said the six-week classes will be offered on Monday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. at Shelby and Plymouth high schools. The registration fee is $90.

For information about the classes or to register, go to https://officials.myohsaa.org/register. Then select Firelands Area-wide Football 2021 Class.

For more information, contact Greg Williams at 419-565-7322 or email gaw.footballref@gmail.com.

Staff Report

