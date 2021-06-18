Great Lakes League: Graders game postponed

GALION — The Galion Graders baseball game scheduled for this evening at Heise Park has been postponed due to severe weather forecast for the area.

The Graders (4-7) made the announcement via the team’s social media accounts this afternoon. Galion was scheduled to play the Grand Lake Mariners (4-8) tonight in Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League action.

Galion is scheduled to play host to the Lima Locos on Saturday at Heise Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Graders will travel to Adrian, Michigan, on Sunday to play a doubleheader against the Michigan Monarchs.

Galion has seven games on its schedule for the upcoming week with only two of those at Heise Park. The Graders play host to Jet Box Baseball Club at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, June 25. The Royal Oak Leprechauns come to town on Sunday, June 27. Game time is 4:05 p.m.

Admission to Galion Graders home games costs $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens.

