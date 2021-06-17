Great Lakes League: Graders upset 1st place Jet Box, fall to Sandusky

HIGHLAND, Michigan — Galion rallied from a three-run deficit to upset first-place Jet Box Baseball Club 9-5 in Great Lakes League baseball action on Tuesday evening.

Jet Box (8-3) jumped out to 3-0 lead in the first inning and led 4-1 after three innings of play before the Graders began their comeback. Galion plated a single run in the fourth inning and then took the lead for good in the sixth, scoring four runs to grab a 6-5 advantage. The Graders (4-6) added three insurance runs in the ninth inning to seal their victory.

Ben Sinins had a big night at bat for the Graders. He went 2-for-5 with three RBI and scored two runs.

Brian Erbe went 3-for-4, drove in a run, and scored twice. Seth Schroeder was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

J.R. Heavlin was 1-for-4, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Christian Orr went 1-for-4 and scored twice. Nick Christopher went 1-for-5 and scored run. Avery Fisher was 1-for-4.

Christopher, Heavlin, Erbe, and Schroeder each had a double. Dylan James drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Spencer Atkins earned the win after coming on in relief for the Graders. He pitched 3-1/3 scoreless innings, only giving up two hits. Atkins finished with two strikeouts and three walks.

Wyatt Smith from Sycamore got the start for Galion and pitched 5-1/3 innings. He gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and recorded seven strikeouts and three walks.

Jarrett Miller from Shelby entered the game in the ninth inning and pitched to one batter, inducing a ground ball for the final out of the game.

Jacob Rybicki led Jet Box, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and scoring a run. Brennan Lux went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs. Garrett Navarra, Nick Arrivo, and Nate Brooks each had an RBI.

Relief pitcher Noah Fiehn was tagged with the loss. He worked four innings and gave up seven runs (four earned) on six hits. He recorded two strikeouts and three walks.

Starter Austin Brown pitched five innings and held Galion to two runs on five hits. He recorded two strikeouts and one walk.

Ice Haulers 15, Graders 1

GALION — Sandusky pitchers limited Galion to just two hits and three base runners in a 15-1 victory for the Ice Haulers on Wednesday at Heise Park. The game ended after seven innings.

Avery Fisher drew a lead-off walk in the first inning, advanced to second on a stolen base, and then scored on J.R. Heavlin’s single, but that was the extent of the Graders offense. Ben Sinins belted a double to lead off the second inning, but was left stranded.

Sandusky (7-5) scored runs in every inning except for the sixth and finished with 14 total hits. The Ice Haulers scored four each in the fifth and seventh innings.

Drew Holderbach, Scott Mackiewicz, Nick Mueller, and Three Hillier each hit a home run. Holderbach went 3-for-5 with a double, four RBI, and scored three runs. Mackiewicz finished 2-for-4, scored four runs, and drove in three runs. Mueller was 1-for-3, scored three runs, and had two RBI.

Gino Sabatine started and earned the win for Sandusky. He recorded nine strikeouts and just walk in five innings of work. He gave up one run on two hits.

Jeremy Grayley pitched two scoreless innings in relief. He had one strikeout.

Logan Fisher took the loss for Galion. He gave up seven runs (four earned) on five hits in four innings of work. Fisher recorded four strikeouts and three walks.

Jacob Savina pitched the final three innings for Galion. He gave up eight runs on nine hits and had one strikeout and one walk.

Coming up next

The Graders play at Royal Oak on Thursday then return home for two games on Friday and Saturday.

Galion plays host to Grand Lake on Friday and entertains Lima on Saturday at Heise Park. First pitch for both games is 7:05 p.m.

The weekend ends with a road trip to play the Michigan Monarchs on Sunday afternoon.

Admission to Graders home games costs $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens.

Avery Fisher crosses home plate to score the lone run of the game for the Galion Graders against the Sandusky Ice Haulers on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Heise Park. Sandusky rolled past Galion, 15-1. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_GAL061921_SPORTS_GRADERS-01.jpg Avery Fisher crosses home plate to score the lone run of the game for the Galion Graders against the Sandusky Ice Haulers on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Heise Park. Sandusky rolled past Galion, 15-1. Andrew Carter | AIM Media Midwest J.R. Heavlin hit a single in the first inning to drive in the Galion Graders only run of the game against the Sandusky Ice Haulers on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Heise Park. Sandusky won the game, 15-1. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_GAL061921_SPORTS_GRADERS-02.jpg J.R. Heavlin hit a single in the first inning to drive in the Galion Graders only run of the game against the Sandusky Ice Haulers on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Heise Park. Sandusky won the game, 15-1. Andrew Carter | AIM Media Midwest

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

