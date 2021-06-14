Great Lakes League: Graders win 2 of 3 weekend games

GALION — A walk-off single and a home run helped the Galion Graders win two of the three games they played over the weekend.

The victories helped the Graders (3-5) keep pace in the Great Lakes League North Division.

Graders 11, Mariners 10

GALION — Galion infielder Kaito Hara drilled a base hit in the bottom of the ninth inning that allowed Seth Schroeder to score the game-winning run in an 11-10 victory over the Grand Lake Mariners on Friday night at Heise Park.

Schroeder led off the inning with a triple. Hara came to the plate with one out and slapped an 0-1 pitch through the infield to give the Graders the win.

Hara went 3-for-4 with a triple, drove in two runs, and scored three runs for the Graders. Schroeder was 3-for-4 and scored twice.

J.R. Heavlin went 3-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI, and scored a run. Ben Sinins was 3-for-5 with two doubles, drove in a pair of runs, and scored a run.

Nick Christopher went 2-for-3, scored three runs, and had an RBI.

Logan Fisher earned the win in relief for Galion. He worked two innings and gave up two runs on three hits. Fisher struck out three batters and walked one.

For Grand Lake, Donald Stone went 3-for-5 with two doubles, scored two runs, and had one RBI. Garrett Felix went 3-for-6 with a double, scored twice, and drove in a run.

Relief pitcher Preston Jones was saddled with the loss. He worked 1-/23 innings and gave up three runs on three hits. Jones recorded three strikeouts and one walk.

Locos 12, Graders 2

LIMA — The Locos defeated the Graders for the second time in three days on Saturday night, handing Galion a 12-2 defeat at Simmons Field in Lima.

Colton Ledbetter led the Lima offense, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. He also scored two runs.

Derrick Jackson, Jr. was 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, and scored three runs.

Relief pitcher Nicholas Graham picked up the win. He pitched 1-2/3 scoreless innings, recording four strikeouts and five walks.

Kaito Hara went 2-for-4 and scored a run for Galion. Avery Fisher walked three times and scored the Graders’ other run.

Nick Christopher and Ben Sinins each had a hit for Galion.

Brady Biglin of Crestline was the starting pitcher and took the loss for Galion. He gave up two runs on one hit and recorded a strikeout in one inning of work.

Graders 5, Clippers 4

GALION — The Graders wrapped up the weekend with a 5-4 win over the Muskegon Clippers on Sunday at Heise Park.

Ben Sinins hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning that broke open a 2-2 game and gave the Graders the winning margin. Christian Orr led off the inning with a base hit and J.R. Heavlin singled with two outs to give Galion two base runners and set the stage for Sinins’ long ball.

Sinins finished 1-for-3. Heavlin and Nick Christopher each went 2-for-3. Heavlin scored one run and Christopher had an RBI. Orr went 1-for-4 and scored twice.

William Stultz started for Galion and pitched 7-1/3 innings to collect the win. He gave up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and recorded five strikeouts.

Jarrett Miller from Shelby pitched 1-2/3 scoreless innings to earn the save for the Graders. He gave up one hit and recorded four strikeouts.

Muskegon’s Aaron Hurd went 2-for-4 with a home run. Three other Clippers each had two hits: Dylan Nevar, Noah Marcoux, and Tre Jones.

Relief pitcher Evan Balzano took the loss for Muskegon. He worked three innings and gave up four runs on five hits. He recorded one strikeout and two walks.

Upcoming schedule

Galion will be back in action on Tuesday against the Jet Box Baseball Club at Highland, Michigan.

The Graders return home Wednesday to face Sandusky. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Heise Park.

Galion travels to Royal Oak on Thursday, then plays home games against Grand Lake on Friday and Lima on Saturday before wrapping up the week with a road game against the Michigan Monarchs on Sunday.

Admission to all Graders home games costs $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens.

Christian Orr of the Galion Graders heads back to the dugout after scoring one of his two runs against the Muskegon Clippers on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Heise Park. The Graders beat the Clippers 5-4. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_b-061321j-Graders_0050-1.jpg Christian Orr of the Galion Graders heads back to the dugout after scoring one of his two runs against the Muskegon Clippers on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Heise Park. The Graders beat the Clippers 5-4. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest Galion Graders teammates Kaito Hara, right, and Ben Sinins celebrate after Hara scores a run against the Muskegon Clippers on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Heise Park. The Graders won the game 5-4. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_b-061321j-Graders_0293-1.jpg Galion Graders teammates Kaito Hara, right, and Ben Sinins celebrate after Hara scores a run against the Muskegon Clippers on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Heise Park. The Graders won the game 5-4. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Andrew Carter acarter@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.