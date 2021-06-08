Great Lakes League baseball: Graders game set for tonight rained out

GALION — The Galion Graders home game scheduled for Tuesday, June 8 has been postponed due to the weather.

The ballclub made that announcement via Twitter. The game against the Michigan Monarchs was supposed to be played at Heise Park. It has not been rescheduled at this point.

Galion (1-2) is scheduled to be back in action on Wednesday, June 9 against the Lima Locos (3-0) at Heise Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Galion travels to Sandusky (0-3) on Thursday and then returns home Friday to face Grand Lake (1-2) at 7:05 p.m. at Heise Park.

The Graders hit the road again Saturday with a trip to Lima. They wrap up the weekend with a home game on Sunday against the Muskegon Clippers (2-1) at 4:05 p.m. at Heise Park.

Admission to Graders home games costs $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens.

