Ryan Stover selected as new Galion High School boys basketball coach

GALION — Galion City Schools has selected Ryan Stover as the new head boys high school basketball coach for the Tigers program.

Stover has been serving as a varsity assistant and freshman coach at River Valley since 2019. Prior to his time with the Vikings, he was the varsity head coach for the Mount Gilead girls basketball program from 2016-2019.

“We are excited to welcome Ryan Stover to the Tiger family,” Galion High School Athletic Director Kyle Baughn said. “He comes to Galion with experience coaching in the area and we believe he can help develop our current and future players for the Tigers basketball program.”

While at Mount Gilead, Stover improved the team’s record from 15 wins in five seasons to 23 wins during his three seasons as the program’s leader. He also helped his players earn All-Ohio and All-Central District honors during his tenure.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the Galion Tigers boys basketball program,” Stover said. “My top priorities are player development activities, instilling a sense of a high energy mindset and maximum effort attitude throughout the entire program.”

Stover was the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant at Highland from 2013 to 2016 and held the same position at Cardington from 2011 to 2013.

“Ryan’s excitement and enthusiasm about working with the young men in our program was very high throughout the interview process,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “We are excited to welcome him to Galion and for him to begin working with our team this summer.”

Galion High School boys basketball players and their families will have the opportunity to meet Stover in the high school cafetorium on Monday, June 7.

The Galion City Schools Board of Education is expected to formally approve Stover’s appointment during its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 15.

