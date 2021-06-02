Boys of summer are back: Galion Graders baseball squad opens season Friday

GALION — The Galion Graders are back and ready to kick off a new baseball season.

Crawford County’s entry in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League (Great Lakes League) opens the 2021 campaign on Friday against the Sandusky Bay Ice Haulers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Heise Park.

It’s the first of 42 games on the summer schedule for Galion. The 2020 Great Lakes League season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening weekend of the season sees the Graders head to Celina on Saturday for a matchup with the Grand Lake Mariners. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. at Montgomery Field.

Galion returns home on Sunday to face the Royal Oak Leprechauns at 4:05 p.m. at Heise Park.

The Graders 2021 schedule includes a three-game homestand over the Independence Day weekend coinciding with the Pickle Run Festival. Galion plays the Lima Locos on Friday, July 2; Sandusky Bay on Saturday, July 3; and the Michigan Monarchs on Sunday, July 4. All games start at 7:05 p.m.

The 2021 Great Lakes League All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 at Prasco Field in Mason.

Galion plays in the North Division of the Great Lakes League. The rest of the division includes the Sandusky Bay Ice Haulers, Grand Lake Mariners (Celina, OH), Jet Box Baseball Club (Sterling Heights, MI), Lima Locos, Michigan Monarchs (Adrian, MI), Royal Oak Leprechauns (Royal Oak, MI), and Muskegon Clippers (Muskegon, MI).

Lima is the defending Great Lakes League champion, claiming its sixth title in 2019. The Locos compiled a 26-15 record and also won the 2019 North Division title.

The Graders (11-29) finished last in the North Division in 2019.

The Great Lakes League’s South Division features the Cincinnati Steam, Hamilton Joes, Ohio Bison (Newark, OH), Ohio Marlins (Circleville, OH), Richmond Jazz (Richmond, IN), and Xenia Scouts. The Southern Ohio Copperheads, based in Athens, is not playing this summer, but will return in 2022, according to an announcement by team officials.

The Licking County Settlers won the 2019 South Division championship, posting a 25-17 record.

