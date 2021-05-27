Baseball: Tigers earn District 9, MOAC postseason honors

GALION — Postseason honors are rolling in for members of the 2021 Galion High School baseball team.

Brody Symsick was voted second-team All-District 9 in Division II while teammates Troy Manring and Carter Keinath were honorable mention.

Symsick and Keinath were voted first-team All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference. Manring and Tigers teammates Wilson Frankhouse and Spencer Keller were tabbed second-team All-MOAC. Matthew McMullen was honorable mention in the MOAC voting.

Symsick was the MOAC batting champion, hitting .494 for the season. He had 25 RBI and scored 26 runs.

Keinath batted .453, scored 37 runs, and drove in 13 runs. Manring hit .304 with a home run, 28 RBI, and 25 runs scored.

Frankhouse had a .392 batting average, a home run, 22 RBI, and 24 runs scored. Keller batted .342 with 15 RBI and 30 runs scored. McMullen hit .380 with 23 RBI and 21 runs scored.

Galion’s pitching statistics show that Keinath finished the season with a 3-3 record and 2.46 ERA.He struck out 40 batters in 54 innings.

Symsick was 3-2 with a 2.60 ERA. He recorded 58 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.

Manring pitched 11.1 innings and finished with a 3-1 record and a 4.94 ERA.

The Tigers (15-10, 7-5 MOAC) wrapped up their season last week finishing as sectional runner-up to Elida. Galion placed third in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings this season.

Division II All-District 9 Baseball 2021

D-II District 9 Coach of the Year: Jon Amicone, Shelby

D-II District 9 Player of the Year: Chase Carter, Lexington

First Team

Chase Carter, Lexington; Marshall Shepherd, Shelby; Jacob Krausher, Vermilion; Blaine Bowman, Shelby; Luke Walton, Perkins; Dilion Overmyer, Clyde; Carson Mellott, Columbian; Ian Minor Norwalk; Marek Albert, Shelby; Mason Dick, Clyde; Cole Parker, Huron; Keegan Ray, Bellevue

Second Team

Jaden Myers, Columbian; Luke Shepherd, Shelby; Jared Scott, Clear Fork; Eli Obringer, Norwalk; Carter Klausing, Vermilion; Cole Pauley, Lexington; Caleb Sommers, Norwalk; Jordan Wright, Upper Sandusky; Brody Symsick, Galion; Nate Adelman, Norwalk; Sam Battles, Norwalk; Zach Murray, Huron

Honorable Mention

Joshua Henley, Mansfield Senior; Quintin Little, Mansfield Senior; Jackson Smalley, Upper Sandusky; Kaden Holman, Upper Sandusky; Braeden George, Port Clinton; Grant Miller, Port Clinton; Tyler Walton, Perkins; Ben Keller, Perkins; Aidan Sprang, Fostoria; Jared Durst, Fostoria; Jack Wells, Vermilion; Nick Werth, Vermilion; Kadyn Yates, Huron; Joey Schade, Huron; Anthony D’Amico, Sandusky; Tasavion Jones, Sandusky; William Lozier, Clyde; Zach Hickman, Clyde; Buddy Baker, Norwalk; Thomas Gfell, Norwalk; Gabe Hamilton, Lexington; Kevan Grimm, Lexington; Kaleb Hollar, Clear Fork; Ben Blubaugh, Clear Fork; Caden Armstrong, Ontario; Owen Hatfield, Ontario; Logan Green, Shelby; Alex Bruskotter, Shelby; Tandon Lemmon, Columbian; Brayden Roggow, Columbian; Hunter Etienne, Bellevue; Adam Hosang, Bellevue; Troy Manring, Galion; Carter Keinath, Galion

All-Mid Ohio Athletic Conference Teams 2021

First Team

Jared Scott, Clear Fork; Brody Symsick, Galion; Carter Keinath, Galion; Caden Armstrong, Ontario; Owen Hatfield, Ontario; Gage Weaver, Ontario; Peydon Gosnell, Pleasant; Ben Mayse, River Valley; Marshall Shepherd, Shelby; Blaine Bowman, Shelby; Marek Albert, Shelby

Second Team

Kaleb Hollar, Clear Fork; David Ballinger, Clear Fork; Spencer Keller, Galion; Troy Manning, Galion; Wilson Frankhouse, Galion; TJ Fitzgerald, Marion Harding; Colton Ramion, Ontario; Nik Osborn, Pleasant; Jack Castle, River Valley; Luke Shepheard, Shelby; Logan Green, Shelby

Honorable Mention

Ben Blubaugh, Clear Fork; Matthew McMullen, Galion; Isaiah Nelson, Marion Harding; Kyle Walters, Ontario; Nathan Newell, Pleasant; Joey Dranschak, River Valley; Doran Steele Shelby

