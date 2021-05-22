Track & field: Galion’s Samantha Comer wins district titles in high jump and 100 hurdles

ONTARIO — Galion High School will be well represented at the Division II regional meet at Lexington High School.

Senior Samantha Comer headlines a cast of 11 Tigers who have qualified for the regional meet. She claimed district championships in both the high jump and 100-meter hurdles at Ontario High School.

In the high jump, Comer cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to capture the district crown on the first day of the meet on Thursday.

Comer’s winning time in the finals of the hurdles on Saturday was 14.84 seconds. She was the top qualifier in the finals after posting a time of 15.17 seconds in Thursday’s preliminaries.

As a sophomore in 2019, Comer finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles finals (15.43 seconds) at the Lexington regional. Galion alumnus Kerrigan Myers was the regional champion in the 100 hurdles in 2019, posting a regional record time of 14.05 seconds.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring sports season was canceled in 2020.

The quartet of junior Zaynah Tate, senior Brooklyn Gates, freshman Raygann Campbell, and junior Ava Smith booked passage to the regional meet after placing third in the finals of the 4×800-meter relay at the Ontario district meet. Their time was 10:06.94.

Tate finished third in the girls 800-meter run to earn a berth in the regional meet. Her time was 2:20.73.

Gates placed third in the girls 3,200-meter run, posting a time of 12:08.04 to qualify for the regional meet.

Senior Caleb Branstetter cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to finish as the runnerup in the boys high jump and earn a spot in the regional meet.

Branstetter combined with fellow senior Simon Shawk and juniors Andy Sparks and Cannon Butler to claim fourth place in the boys 4×400-meter relay. Their time of 3:32.47 was good enough to book a place in the regional meet.

Shawk qualified for the regional meet after finishing third in the boys 800-meter run. His time was 1:59.71.

Galion senior Kaitlin Bailey placed fourth in the girls 200-meter dash. Her time of 27.54 seconds earned a spot in the Lexington regional meet.

Tigers junior Clayton Yost is headed to the regional meet after finishing fourth in the boys shot put. His best throw traveled 44 feet, 0.75 inches.

Liberty-Benton won the girls district team title on Saturday at Ontario, tallying 113.5 points. Huron finished second with 103 points. Galion (60) was fifth.

Huron won the boys team championship with 96.5 points. Vermilion was close behind in second with 93 points. Galion placed ninth with 37 points.

The regional meet is scheduled for Thursday, May 27 and Saturday, May 29 at Lexington High School. Field events begin at 4 p.m. and running events begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. On Saturday, field events will begin at 11 a.m. and running events will start at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets for the regional meet cost $12 each and must be purchased online at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Galion senior Samantha Comer won the high jump and 100-meter hurdles championships at the Division II district track and field meet at Ontario High School. She and 10 Galion teammates have qualified for the regional meet set for May 27 and 29 at Lexington High School. This photo was taken Saturday, March 27, 2021, during the Tigers first meet of the season at Unckrich Stadium in Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_b-032721j-GHS-track_0005-1-.jpg Galion senior Samantha Comer won the high jump and 100-meter hurdles championships at the Division II district track and field meet at Ontario High School. She and 10 Galion teammates have qualified for the regional meet set for May 27 and 29 at Lexington High School. This photo was taken Saturday, March 27, 2021, during the Tigers first meet of the season at Unckrich Stadium in Galion. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest file photo

