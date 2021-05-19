Tennis: Tigers end season in district tourney

PORT CLINTON — The postseason run for the Galion High School boys tennis team came to an end on Wednesday.

Singles player Matt Gimbel and the doubles team of senior Zach Grimes and junior Jamie Hollis bowed out in the first round of the Division II district tournament played at the VonThron-Hablitzel Tennis Center in Port Clinton.

Gimbel, a junior, lost to senior Matt McGee of Ottawa Hills in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. McGee advanced to the district semifinals following a 6-0, 6-0 win over Oak Harbor senior Brennen Ish.

McGee will face Lima Shawnee sophomore Mason Stahl in the semifinals on Saturday at Port Clinton. Stahl defeated Edison senior Lincoln Meredith, 6-0, 6-0, and Lexington junior Tommy Secrist, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, to book his spot in the semifinals.

Grimes and Hollis dropped a straight sets decision to Lima Central Catholic seniors Enrico Pittalis and Aaron Simmons, 6-2, 6-4. Pittalis and Simmons then knocked off senior Carson Colohan and sophomore Ashton Cole of Norwalk, 6-2, 6-3, to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round at Port Clinton.

Pittalis and Simmons will face Lexington juniors Ryan Mercurio and Ross Drlik. The Lexington duo posted wins over Lima Bath freshmen Daniel Bolon and Ezra Bolon, 6-0, 6-4, and Maumee juniors Gavin Yu and Braden Tucker, 6-3, 7-5, to advance.

The top four singles players and top four doubles teams will qualify for the OHSAA state championships scheduled for May 28-29 at The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Members of the Galion High School boys tennis team pose for a photo following the opening round of the Division II district tournament on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Port Clinton. Pictured from left to right are head coach Tom Pawsey, doubles players Jamie Hollis and Zach Grimes, singles player Matt Gimble, and assistant coach Terry Gribble.