Softball: Edison tops Colonel Crawford in district semifinals

NEW RIEGEL — Edison scored all of its runs in the fourth inning and held on for a 3-0 victory over Colonel Crawford in the Division III district softball semifinals on Wednesday at New Riegel High School.

After No. 3 seed Colonel Crawford left the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, the No. 2 seed Chargers broke open the scoreless game in the bottom of the fourth, scoring three times. Deanna Blatnik’s RBI triple fueled the Edison surge. She later scored a run. Olivia Vitaz also drove in a run for Edison.

The third-seeded Eagles also left a runner on base in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively.

Edison finished with seven hits. Colonel Crawford had three hits. Nettie Gallant had two hits, including a double, and Allison Weithman had a base hit for the Eagles.

Edison’s defense retired the Eagles in order in four innings.

The Chargers will now face Sandusky Bay Conference rival and top-seed Huron in the district championship game on Saturday at New Riegel. First pitch is scheduled for noon.

Huron defeated Ashland Crestview 4-2 on Wednesday at New Riegel.

