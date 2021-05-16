Tennis: Tigers headed to district tourney in Port Clinton

GALION — Three Galion High School tennis players will represent the program in the Division II district tournament this week at Port Clinton.

Junior Matt Gimbel is scheduled to play in the singles tournament and senior Zach Grimes and junior Jamie Hollis will compete in the doubles tournament on Wednesday and Saturday at the VonThron-Hablitzel Tennis Center.

Gimbel will face senior Matt McGee of Ottawa Hills in the first round of the district tournament on Wednesday. McGee won the setional tournament championship at Bryan last week.

After receiving a first-round bye in the sectional tournament at Shelby, Gimbel defeated Jackson McLaughlin of Clear Fork, 6-4, 6-0, to reach the sectional quarterfinals. He then knocked out Trent Manlet in straight set, 6-2, 7-5, to ensure a top-four finish and advancement to the district tournament.

Gimbel finished fourth in the sectional tournament. He dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to Lexington’s Joseph Litao in the semifinals and lost to Jake Chilcote of Lexington in the third-place match, 6-4, 6-4.

Grimes and Hollis are scheduled to meet Lima Central Catholic seniors Enrico Pittalis and Aaron Simmons in the opening round of the district tournament on Wednesday in Port Clinton. Pittalis and Simmons were the runnerup team in the sectional tournament played last week at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

In the sectional tournament at Shelby, Grimes and Hollis finished third. They opened the tournament with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Greg Tan and Dylan Damron of Ontario. They followed that up with a straight sets win in the to book a spot in the district tournament.

Grimes and Hollis lost to Lexington juniors Ryan Mercurio and Ross Drlik in the sectional semifinals, 6-1, 6-0. They rebounded in the third-place match with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Ontario seniors Cameron Keller and Evan Booker.

It marked Grimes’ and Hollis’ second victory over Keller and Booker in consecutive weeks. They eliminated the Ontario duo on the way to winning the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference doubles title.

District tournament action begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Port Clinton.

The top four singles players and top four doubles teams will qualify for the OHSAA state championships scheduled for May 28-29 at The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

