Galion athletes win six events at MOAC meet

MARION — Galion High School athletes captured Mid Ohio Athletic Conference gold in six events at the league’s 2021 track and field championships.

Shelby won the girls team championship, outpacing Ontario, 143.5 points to 116 points. Host Marion Harding won the boys team title with 142 points, while Ontario placed second with 123 points.

The Galion girls squad placed third with 91 points. The Tigers boys team finished fifth with 60 points.

Samantha Comer claimed first place in the 100-meter hurdles race. Her winning time was 14.88 seconds.

Comer was the runnerup in the girls high jump. She cleared 5 feet, 1 inch.

Comer was part of the Lady Tigers 4×100-meter relay squad that won the league championship. She combined with teammates Adriana Zeger, Kaitlin Bailey, and Ashley Dyer to post a time of 52.39 seconds, edging Clear Fork (52.71 seconds) and Marion Harding (52.82 seconds) for top honors.

In a hotly contested race, Bailey won the girls 100-meter dash title, posting a time of 13.13 seconds. The seven athletes in the sprint final were separated by .41 seconds at the finish line.

Zaynah Tate of Galion was the girls 800-meter run champion. She finished in 2:22.33.

Tate teamed up with Brooklyn Gates, Ava Smith, and Raygann Campbell to win the girls 4×800-meter relay. Their winning time was 9:58.63.

Caleb Branstetter captured the boys high jump title. He cleared 5 feet, 11 inches to win the MOAC title in the event.

Brooklyn Gates was the runnerup in the girls 3,200-meter run. Her time was 11:51.24. Teammate Raygann Campbell finished fifth with a time of 12:28.05.

Bailey placed fourth in the 200-meter dash, posting a time of 27.37 seconds.

Galion’s Andy Sparks was the runnerup in the boys 300-meter hurdles. His time was 43.18 seconds.

Simon Shawk of Galion finished second in the boys 800-meter run. His time was 2:03.28.

The Galion boys finished third in the 4×800-meter relay. Shawk, Cannon Butler, Kellen Kiser, and Hayden Kaple posted a time of 8:32.43.

In the boys 4×400-meter relay, Galion came in second with Shawk, Branstetter, Sparks, and Corben Justice posting a time of 3:35.22.

In the girls 4×400-meter relay race, Galion’s Smith, Zeger, Bailey, and Tate combined to turn in a time of 4:19.84.

Galion’s Ava Smith placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:39.19. Nora Harding placed ninth in the race with a time of 5:48.28.

Kellen Kiser of Galion placed in the boys 1,600-meters with a time of 5:01.16. Teammate Braeden Horn finished 10th with a time of 5:07.69.

Galion placed fifth in the girls 4×200-meter relay with Comer, Bailey, Dyer, and Zeger posting a time of 1:58.18.

In the boys 4×200-meter relay, Galion finished sixth with a time of 1:37.11. Branstetter, Gabe Ivy, Justin Guthridge, and Logan Shifley teamed up for the event.

Galion finished fifth in the boys 4×100-meter relay with Branstetter, Sparks, Ivy, and Jorden Borders posting a time of 46.04 seconds.

Galion’s Cannon Butler and Cordan Justice placed fifth and seventh, respectively, in the boys 400-meter dash. Butler’s time was 53.74 seconds. Justice finished in 54.71 seconds.

Autumn Mullins of Galion finished sixth in the girls 300-meter hurdles. Her time was 57.8 seconds.

Hayden Kaple of Galion placed fifth in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.21.

Chad Taylor of Galion came in sixth in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:02.54.

In the boys shot put, Galion’s Christian Robinette and Clayton Yost placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Robinette’s best throw was 41 feet, 9.5 inches. Yost’s best effort was 40 feet, 5 inches.

Miranda Stone of Galion placed seventh in the girls discus. Her best throw covered 83 feet, 11 inches.

Galion’s Madison McCane and Lexi Rush placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the girls long jump. McCane’s best jump measured 13 feet, 9.75 inches. Rush’s top effort covered 13 feet, 9.25 inches.

Kyle Foust of Galion cleared 5 feet, 8 inches to finish sixth in the boys high jump.

To see complete MOAC meet results, go to baumspage.com.

District championship meet

Galion will compete in the Division II district championship meet on May 20 and 22 at Ontario High School. Field events begin at 4 p.m. and running events start at 4:30 p.m. on May 20. Field events will start at 9:30 a.m. and running events at 10:30 a.m. on May 22.

The top four athletes in each event will qualify for the regional meet on May 27 and 29 at Lexington High School.

