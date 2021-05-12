Baseball: Tigers edge Spartans 3-2 in MOAC matchup

GALION — An error allowed Troy Manring to score what turned out to be the game-winning run for Galion in a 3-2 victory against Pleasant on Tuesday at Heise Park.

With the game tied 2-2 and one out in the sixth inning, Manring singled and then stole second base to move into scoring position. Manring advanced to third base on a ground-out by Matthew McMullen. With two outs, Wilson Frankhouse hit a ground ball to the Pleasant third baseman, but was safe on an error, allowing Manring to score from third base to give the Tigers the 3-2 lead.

Tigers pitcher Carter Keinath retired the Spartans in order in the top of the seventh inning, inducing two ground outs and a fly ball to end the game.

Pleasant (15-7) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Max Kellogg scored on a ground out to shortstop by Grant Kantzer. The Spartans increased their lead to 2-0 when Ethan Johnson singled to left field, allowing Cadence Varner to score. Varner reached base on a double to center field.

Galion (13-8) rallied to tie the game in the home half of the third inning. Derek Prosser drew a walk to lead off the inning, advanced to second base on a base hit by Keinath, and later scored on an error by the Pleasant pitcher to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Tigers evened the score on a sacrifice fly to left field by Brody Symsick that scored Keinath.

Keinath pitched a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two runs on three hits and recorded a strikeout and two walks. Keinath retired the Spartans in order in the first, third, fourth, sixth, and seventh innings and only allowed two base runners after the second inning.

Pleasant’s Peydon Gosnell worked six innings and was saddled with the loss. He gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits and had two strikeouts and three walks.

Keinath, Manring, and McMullen accounted for the three Galion hits. Symsick had an RBI. Keinath stole two bases and Frankhouse and Manring each had a stolen base.

Varner, Johnson, and Nick Osborn had the Spartans’ three hits. Johnson and Kantzer each had an RBI. Varner had a stolen base.

Galion and Pleasant are scheduled to play on Wednesday at Chris Kubbs Baseball Diamond in Marion.

Playoff picture

Galion is seeded fourth in the Division II Bluffton sectional/district. The Tigers are scheduled to begin postseason play on Friday, May 21 against No. 5 seed Elida at Heise Park.

Following is the schedule for the opening games in the Bluffton sectional/district slated for Wednesday, May 19: (11) Fostoria at (10) Celina; (9) Upper Sandusky at (7) Ontario; (8) Lexington at (6) Wapakoneta.

