Softball: Ontario defeats Galion in sectional playoff game

ONTARIO — Ontario has advanced in the Division II Willard sectional/district softball tournament after defeating Galion 20-3 in five innings on Tuesday.

Taylor Mullins and Joslynn Frazier led the Lady Warriors offense with three hits, four RBI, and three runs scored each. Corinne Fanello had two hits, three RBI, and scored two runs for Ontario. Izzy Graaf and Sabrina Crabtree each had two RBI and scored two runs.

Julia Oblisk, Halle Ciroli, and Natalie Link each scored two runs. Taylor Counts and Kylie Snow each scored a run.

Frazier was the starting pitcher for Ontario. She worked five innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits. She recorded five strikeouts.

Lydia McCabe led Galion with two hits and an RBI. Mady Tinch had a hit, an RBI, and scored a run. Ava Ball and Emily McDonald each had a hit and scored a run.

Emma Maguire and Phynix Cole pitched for Galion.

Fourth-seeded Ontario will face No. 1 seed Lexington in the sectional finals on Friday.

In other action from the Willard sectional/district tournament on Tuesday, No. 6 seed Shelby defeated No. 9 Vermilion, 10-1. Seventh-seeded Tiffin Columbian outslugged No. 8 Norwalk, 16-15.

Shelby will play at No. 2 Bellevue and Tiffin Columbian will play at No. 3 Clear Fork on Friday. The last sectional final set for Friday features No. 10 Mansfield Senior at No. 5 Madison.

