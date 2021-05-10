Tennis: Galion thumps Mansfield Senior, Ontario

GALION — The Galion boys tennis team continued its winning ways on Friday, sweeping Mansfield Senior at Heise Park.

The Tigers (13-2, 9-2 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) did not drop a set during the match and only lost two games total.

Galion’s Matt Gimbel got the match rolling on a positive note at first singles with a 6-0, 6-0 straight sets win over the Tygers Hyzhan Toddie.

Chris Amick of Galion eased a to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Mansfield Senior’s Jayden Ruechert at second singles.

At third singles, Galion picked up the win via forfeit.

In doubles action, Galion’s John Evans and Carter Keinath bowled over Mansfield Senior’s Marquis Troche and Andrew Cawrse, 6-1, 6-1, to take the first doubles match.

At second doubles, the Tigers were awarded a forfeit victory.

Galion 3, Ontario 1

ONTARIO — Galion captured a 3-1 win over Ontario in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play last Thursday.

Matt Gimbel of Galion defeated Ontario’s Eli Selser, 6-0, 6-2, to win the first singles matchup.

At second singles, Chris Amick of Galion swept Lance Miller of Ontario, 6-2, 6-1.

The third singles match between Galion’s John Evans and Ontario’s Alex Ellis was rained out.

In doubles play, Galion’s Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis swept Ontario’s Greg Tan and Dylan Damron, 6-1, 6-4, to claim the first doubles matchup.

Ontario’s Evan Booker and Cameron Keller defeated Galion’s Caden Jutz and Nate Barre, 6-0, 6-1, to pick up the win at second doubles.

Postseason starts this week

Galion is scheduled to begin postseason play in the Division II sectional tournament on May 13 and 15 at Shelby High School. Bellevue, Bucyrus, Clear Fork, Lexington, Ontario, Mansfield Senior, Shelby, Mansfield St. Peter’s, Upper Sandusky, and Willard are the other schools in the Shelby sectional.

In singles action, Matt Gimbel of Galion drew a first-round bye for the sectional tournament. He will face either Jackson McLaughlin of Clear Fork or Jacob Billheimer of Shelby in the second round.

Galion’s Chris Amick is scheduled to play against Gavin Brugnone of Bellevue in the opening round. The winner of that match will face the of the first-round match between Alex Ellis of Ontario and Holden Daris of Upper Sandusky in the second round.

Galion’s Andrew Geiger is scheduled to play Lance Miller of Ontario in the opening round of the sectional. The winner will meet either Ryan Stombaugh of Bellevue or Hyzhan Toddie of Mansfield Senior in the second round.

In doubles play, Galion’s Nate Barre and John Evans are scheduled to play the Bellevue duo of Snyder and Norman.

The Tigers’ Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis drew a first-round bye in the sectional tournament.

Four singles players and four doubles team winners from each sectional tournament to the district tournament at Port Clinton High School. The district tournament is scheduled for May 19 and 22.

