Colonel Crawford girls place 3rd at Galion Kiwanis Invitational

GALION — Colonel Crawford’s Katie Ruffener won three events to help pace the Lady Eagles to a third-place finish in the team standings at the Galion Kiwanis Invitational track and field meet.

Ruffener won the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and long jump at the meet held last Friday at Heise Park in Galion. She established two meet records.

Ruffener’s time of 14.62 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles set a Galion Kiwanis Invitational meet record. She edged Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson (14.66 seconds) to win the event. Samantha Comer of Galion (15.7 seconds) placed third.

Ruffener cruised to victory in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 46.77 seconds. Teammate Cassidy Vogt placed sixth with a time of 51.2 seconds.

Ruffener set a meet record in the long jump, with a winning jump of 17 feet, 10.75 inches. She bested the runnerup distance by a foot. Teammate Cassidy Vogt finished third with a best effort of 15 feet, 9.75 inches.

Galion’s Samantha Comer was the runnerup in the high jump. She cleared an even 5 feet. Karis Willow of Liberty-Benton won the event with a best height of 5 feet, 2 inches. Colonel Crawford’s Liv Krassow finished third with a top effort of 5 feet.

Carter Valentine of Colonel Crawford won the boys high jump and placed third in the long jump. Valentine and Mansfield Senior’s Ameel Upchurch and Maurice Ware each cleared 6 feet in the high jump, but Valentine claimed the winner’s share of the points in the event. Eagles teammate Chase Walker finished seventh, topping out at 5 feet, 10 inches.

In the long jump, Valentine’s best effort was 20 feet, 11.25 inches.

Zaynah Tate of Galion finished third in the girls 800-meter run. Her time was 2:29.22.

Simon Shawk from Galion placed third in the boys 800-meter run. His time was 2:05.62.

Galion’s Brooklyn Gates finished fourth in the girls 3,200-meter run. Her time was 11:55.5.

Colonel Crawford’s Trevor Vogt and Carter Valentine finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 110-meter hurdles race. Vogt’s time was 16.7 seconds. Valentine finished in 16.87 seconds.

Kaitlin Bailey of Galion placed fourth in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 27.86 seconds. Bailey finished seventh in the girls 100-meter dash. Her time was 13.44 seconds.

In the girls discus event, Colonel Crawford’s Corin Feik and Julia Feik finished third and fifth, respectively. Corin Feik’s best throw traveled 103 feet, 4 inches. Julia Feik’s best toss covered 100 feet, 9 inches.

Julia Feik placed second in the shot put with a top throw of 36 feet, 1 inch.

Matt Clinard of Colonel Crawford finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.24 seconds. Galion’s Andy Sparks came in seventh place with a time of 45.53 seconds.

Jacob Awbrey of Colonel Crawford placed sixth in the boys 400-meter dash. His time was 54.75 seconds.

Konner Moore of Colonel Crawford placed sixth in the boys shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 8.25 inches.

Colonel Crawford and Galion placed first and fourth, respectively, in the girls 4×100-meter relay. The Lady Eagles’ winning time was 51.69 seconds. The Lady Tigers finished in 53.7 seconds.

Galion placed fourth in the boys 4×800-meter relay, finishing in 8:44.95. The Tigers finished fourth in the boys 4×400-meter relay, posting a time of 3:38.44. Galion placed eighth in the boys 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:38.76.

Colonel Crawford placed seventh in the girls 4×800-meter relay, posting a time of 10:41.69.

Girls Team Standings

1. Lexington — 97.75

2. Liberty-Benton — 92.75

3. Colonel Crawford — 74

4. Watkins Memorial — 67

5. Avon — 54

6. Ashland — 50.5

7. Ottawa-Glandorf — 41.5

8. Mount Gilead — 40

9. Galion — 37

10. Shelby — 33.5

11. Lucas — 24

12. Ontario — 21.5

13. Wynford — 12

14. Pleasant — 11

15. Marion Harding — 6.5

Boys Team Standings

1. Avon — 97.33

2. Marion Harding — 71

3. Watkins Memorial — 56.33

4. Ashland — 52

5. Lexington — 51.33

6. Shelby — 51

7. Mansfield Senior — 47

8. Liberty-Benton — 45

8. Ontario — 45

10. Colonel Crawford — 38

11. Mount Gilead — 34

12. Galion — 21

13. Ottawa-Glandorf — 15

Follow this link baumspage.com to see complete results from the Galion Kiwanis Invitational track and field meet.

Colonel Crawford’s Katie Ruffener, right, Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson, second from right, and Galion’s Samantha Comer, left, battle the rain to get to the finish line in the 100-meter hurdles race on Friday, May 7, 2021, during the Galion Kiwanis Invitational track and field meet at Heise Park. Ruffener, Johnson, and Comer finished 1-2-3 in the event. Ruffener went on to win a total of three events at the meet. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_b-050721j-Kiwanis-track_0122.jpg Colonel Crawford’s Katie Ruffener, right, Mount Gilead’s Allison Johnson, second from right, and Galion’s Samantha Comer, left, battle the rain to get to the finish line in the 100-meter hurdles race on Friday, May 7, 2021, during the Galion Kiwanis Invitational track and field meet at Heise Park. Ruffener, Johnson, and Comer finished 1-2-3 in the event. Ruffener went on to win a total of three events at the meet. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest