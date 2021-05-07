Tennis: Galion corrals Rams, 4-1

GALION — Galion claimed its 11th dual match victory of the 2021 season after defeating Upper Sandusky on Wednesday evening at Heise Park.

The Tigers (11-2, 8-2 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) handed the Rams a 4-1 defeat. In the four match victories, Tigers players did not lose a set.

Fresh off his runnerup performance in the first singles competition of Mid Ohio Athletic Conference tournament last weekend, junior Matt Gimbel collected a 6-0, 6-0 straight sets victory against Owen Knapp of Upper Sandusky on Wednesday.

At second singles, junior Jamie Hollis of Galion swept Upper Sandusky’s Ethan Collins in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

Galion sophomore Nate Barre stepped away from his usual doubles routine to compete at third singles against Upper Sandusky. He dropped a straight sets decision to the Rams Holden Daris, 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles action, Galion seniors Zach Grimes and Chris Amick combined to hand Upper Sandusky’s Aaron McGinn and Nicholas Wines a straight sets defeat in the first singles matchup, 6-4, 6-2.

At second singles, senior Carter Keinath and junior John Evans of Galion defeated Upper Sandusky’s Sam Smith and Ethan Steele in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Galion is scheduled to begin postseason play in the Division II sectional tournament on May 13 and 15 at Shelby High School. Bellevue, Bucyrus, Clear Fork, Lexington, Ontario, Mansfield Senior, Shelby, Mansfield St. Peter’s, Upper Sandusky, and Willard are the other schools in the Shelby sectional.

In singles action, Matt Gimbel of Galion drew a first-round bye for the sectional tournament. He will face either Jackson McLaughlin of Clear Fork or Jacob Billheimer of Shelby in the second round.

Galion’s Chris Amick is scheduled to play against Gavin Brugnone of Bellevue in the opening round. The winner of that match will face the of the first-round match between Alex Ellis of Ontario and Holden Daris of Upper Sandusky in the second round.

Galion’s Andrew Geiger is scheduled to play Lance Miller of Ontario in the opening round of the sectional. The winner will meet either Ryan Stombaugh of Bellevue or Hyzhan Toddie of Mansfield Senior in the second round.

In doubles play, Galion’s Nate Barre and John Evans are scheduled to play the Bellevue duo of Snyder and Norman.

The Tigers’ Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis drew a first-round bye in the sectional tournament.

Four singles players and four doubles team winners from each sectional tournament to the district tournament at Port Clinton High School. The district tournament is scheduled for May 19 and 22.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_GALION-TIGERS-LOGO.jpg