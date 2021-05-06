Baseball: Tigers roll past Bulldogs

CRESTLINE — Galion tallied 10 runs in the first three innings on its way to a 13-2 victory against local rival Crestline on Thursday afternoon at Gates Brown Field.

The Tigers (11-7), winners of three of their last four games, picked up a win against the Bulldogs for the second time in six days. Galion blanked Crestline 10-0 on Friday, April 30 at Heise Park.

Galion wasted no time opening the scoring, plating two runs in the top of the first inning. The Tigers added two more runs in the visitors’ half of the second inning to run their lead to 4-0. Galion blew the lid off the game in the third inning, scoring six runs to extend the lead to 10-0 and put the game away. The Tigers added a single run in the top of the sixth inning and closed out the game with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Five different players recorded two hits for Galion on Thursday and the Tigers finished with a total of 12 hits. Carter Keinath went 2-for-3 with a triple, scored two runs, and had an RBI. Spencer Keller finished 2-for-4 with a double, recorded two RBI, and scored twice.

Wilson Frankhouse was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Brody Symsick finished his day going 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored a run. Matthew McMullen went 2-for-4, scored two runs, and drove in a run.

Hudson Miller and Landon Campbell both came off the bench and each came up with a hit. Miller went 1-for-1. Campbell was 1-for-1 and scored a run. Jackson Staton scored a run and drove in a run. Derek Prosser also scored a run.

Frankhouse recorded two stolen bases while McMullen, Staton, and Donavhin Martin each had one stolen base.

Martin was the starting pitcher for Galion and earned the win. He worked three innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He recorded five strikeouts and issued two walks.

Keller worked three innings in relief and recorded three strikeouts and one walk. He gave up one hit.

Troy Manring pitched one inning and struck out one batter. Miller also pitched in relief.

Alijah Evans and Caden Parsons led Crestline, each going 2-for-4. Evans scored a run and Parsons had an RBI.

Blake Guiler went 1-for-1 with an RBI and reached base twice on walks. Calvin Reed scored the Bulldogs’ other run.

Parsons was the starting pitcher for Crestline. He worked 2-1/3 innings and gave up 10 runs (nine earned) on seven hits. He recorded three strikeouts and four walks.

Guiler pitched 4-2/3 innings in relief. He gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits. Guiler had one strikeout and four walks.

Galion is scheduled to play three of its last four games on the road. The Tigers travel to Sandusky to face Perkins on Saturday. On Monday, Galion is scheduled to play at local rival Northmor.

The Tigers return home for their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday against Pleasant. Galion then travels to Marion on Wednesday to face the Spartans.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/05/web1_GALION-CRESTLINE-LOGOS.jpg