Baseball: Tigers blank Bulldogs on senior night at Heise Park

GALION — The Galion Baseball Tigers picked up a non-league win on senior night, blanking Crestline by a score of 10-0 in five innings on Friday at Heise Park.

Crestline jumped out in the first inning with a double from Alijah Evans, but nothing came of it as Tigers freshman Landon Campbell would settle in on the mound for Galion. Campbell ended up tossing a three-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks.

“He’s thrown strikes all year,” said Galion Coach Neil Schaffner, who had high praise for his freshman pitcher. “We brought him up probably a month ago. We’ve gotten him in slowly, but this was a good game for him. He’s got a good change up … hitting spots and mixing that change up in.”

The scoring started off in the bottom of the second when Donahvin Martin and Jackson Staton recorded RBI groundouts to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

Galion (10-6) again was active in the third inning. Troy Manring hustled home on a passed ball and then Spencer Keller popped a sacrifice fly ball to center. Carter Keinath scored on an error in which Wilson Frankhouse reached base on. Matthew McMullen scored Frankhouse on a groundout to extend the lead to 6-0.

“We had some really good team at bats. There was an inning where we had two runs that we didn’t get a hit in,” said Schaffner. “We try to play fast and make guys make plays against us.”

All of the offense was on Galion’s side as the Tigers again jumped out with a four-run fifth inning. Frankhouse brought in a pair on a single. Frankhouse then scored on a Staton single to enforce the run-rule win for Galion.

Frankhouse went 2-for-3 with three RBI and scored three runs. Symsick was 1-for-2 and scored twice. Manring went 1-for-3 and scored a run. Staton went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs. Keinath walked three times and scored two runs. Keller had an RBI and scored a run. McMullen had an RBI and scored a run. Martin had an RBI.

Calvin Reed, Alijah Evans, and Geoffrey Tadda each had a hit for the Bulldogs.

“The timely hitting wasn’t there tonight,” Coach Mitch Sellers said of his Crestline team. “Galion is well coached and a really solid team. They fielded the ball well, they put the ball in play and made us make plays and unfortunately didn’t work for us tonight.”

Caden Parsons handled pitching duties for Crestline, went three innings, gave up four earned runs, and recorded four strikeouts. Evans pitched in relief for an inning. The Tigers forced four runs across and Evans struck out three.

“They expect more and I believe next time out we’ll pitch a little better. Don’t want to make excuses, but it was a little windy today and it didn’t help,” said Sellers.

The Tigers play at Ontario on Saturday and then are off until they travel to Mount Gilead on Thursday, May 6.

Crestline plays host to Northmor on Thursday, May 6 at Gates Brown Field.

