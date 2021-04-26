Tennis: Tigers sweep Presidents, 5-0

MARION — Galion kept its hopes of a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference regular season championship alive after sweeping Marion Harding in boys tennis action on Monday.

The Tigers (9-2, 7-2 MOAC) defeated the Presidents 5-0 to claim the season series between the two programs. Galion edged Marion Harding 3-2 on April 16 at Heise Park. In Monday’s match, the Tigers only dropped one set.

At first singles, Galion’s Matt Gimbel notched a straight sets win over Harding’s Brady Wink, 6-0, 6-1.

The Tigers Chris Amick swept Harding’s Asa Dearen, 6-1, 6-3, to claim victory at second singles.

In the third singles match, John Evans of Galion bested Alex Rich of Harding, 6-4, 6-1.

At first doubles, Galion’s Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis earned a straight sets win over Harding’s Evan Bonsol and Zane Mevzic, 6-0,6-2.

In the final doubles match, the Galion duo of Carter Keinath and Nate Barre defeated Ryan Newsome and Owen Williams of Harding, 3-6, 6-1, 10-2 (super tiebreaker).

Galion is scheduled to play host to Clear Fork on Tuesday at Heise Park. The MOAC tournament is set for Thursday and Saturday at Shelby High School.

Friday, April 23 at Heise Park

Galion 4, Bucyrus 1

First singles: Matt Gimbel (Galion) def. Larson Kimmel (Bucyrus), 6-0, 6-0

Second singles: Chris Amick (Galion) def. Jake Hamm (Bucyrus), 6-0, 6-2

Third singles: John Evans (Galion) def. Blake Rittenhour (Bucyrus), 6-0, 6-1

First doubles: Jamie Hollis and Zach Grimes (Galion) def. Gabe Higgenbotham and Carl Wolff (Bucyrus), 6-0, 6-1

Second doubles: Fisher Kalb and Sean Nagel (Bucyrus) def. Nate Barre and Missy Vonhoupe (Galion), 6-0, 6-1

Thursday, April 22 at Heise Park

Galion 4, River Valley 1

First singles: Josh Montgomery (RV) def. Matt Gimbel (Galion), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (tiebreaker 7-4)

Second singles: Chris Amick (Galion) def. Chase Osborne (RV), 7-5, 6-0

Third singles: John Evans (Galion) def. Zeke Klenzman (RV), 6-3, 7-5

First doubles: Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis (Galion) def. Yosh Desai and Carson Bullinger (RV), 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

Second doubles: Nate Barre and Carter Keinath (Galion) def. Wes Jenkins and Grant Butler (RV), 6-2, 6-2

Tuesday, April 20 at Heise Park

Pleasant 4, Galion 1

First singles: Dane Williams (PHS) def. Matt Gimbel (Galion), 7-5, 7-6 (tiebreaker 7-1 )

Second singles: Eian Zachman (PHS) def. Chris Amick (Galion), 0-6, 6-2, 7-5

Third singles: Hunter Yancey (PHS) def. John Evans (Galion), 7-6 (tiebreaker 8-6), 6-2

First doubles: Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis (Galion) def. Zach Carr and Ryan Roth (PHS), 6-0, 6-3

Second doubles: Seth Abraham and Rylee Haas (PHS) def. Nate Barre and Caden Jutz (Galion), 6-4, 6-1

Staff Report

