Baseball: Knights cage Cubs, 9-5

GALION — Northmor recorded a non-conference win in some cold weather Thursday evening. Early offense paved the way to a 9-5 win for the Golden Knights over Lucas.

Northmor (12-4) jumped out of the gate fast when the first three batters walked and Garrett Corwin knocked a grand slam to left field in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead.

“He came through after three walks. It doesn’t become a grand slam unless you got guys working their way on. He was able to come through,” said Northmor coach Buck Workman.

The Golden Knights lead only lasted until the top of the second inning when Hunter Rice sent one over the fence on a solo shot to put Lucas on the board. A timely first hit for the Cubs was the homer by Rice.

Lucas added another run in the third inning when Ethan Sauder reached base safely on an error that would allow Andrew Fanello to score on, making it 4-2 Northmor.

Northmor loaded the bases in the third, though a timely double play got Lucas out of it with no damage done.

After a couple of stale innings on offense, Northmor was able to push another run across in the fourth inning. Corwin recorded his fifth RBI of the game on a double, making it 5-2 in favor of his team.

In the sixth inning, the Knights were able to load the bases again and Gavin Whited drew a walk to score a run. Garrett Workman hit a sacrifice fly to center field to plate another run for Northmor. Pierce Lower hit a laser to left field for a double that scored two more for the Knights, making it 9-2.

In their last effort in the seventh inning, Lucas got on the board again. Riley Gossom smoked a first-pitch single to left field bringing in one run and then scored on a catchers interference. Lane Harper scored on a steal of home after Northmor picked off a runner on first.

Jack Sears got the start on the mound for the Golden Knights and pitched a complete game. Sears struck out seven hitters and allowed four earned. He gave up four earned runs and four hits.

“He ran into a little trouble late, I think he started to get a blister. He gutted it out and got it done for us,” Workman said in praised of his pitcher.

Preston Harbolt, Pierce Lower, and Garrett Corwin all recorded two hits for Northmor. Lower and Corwin each had a double. Lower drove in two runs.

Patrick Bichsel got the start on the mound for the Cubs, but went just 2-1/3 innings and allowed four runs. He recorded three strikeouts and five walks.

Sauder made his way to the mound in the third inning and would go the rest of the game. He surrendered five runs on six hits, recording two strikeouts and six walks.

Next up for Northmor is league action and Workman knows his team is running into a tough stretch.

“We got Danville tomorrow (Friday) and then again on Monday. Then next week we have Fredericktown and Colonel Crawford. Our schedule is going to get pretty tough here in the near future,” Workman said.

Northmor plays Fredericktown on Wednesday (away) and Friday (home) next week with the road game against Colonel Crawford sandwiched in on Thursday.

