Softball: Shelby tops Galion in MOAC play

GALION — Shelby defeated Galion 18-0 in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference softball action on Tuesday at Heise Park.

Alyssa Neill led the Lady Whippets offense, going 2-for-2 with a home run and five RBI. She also scored two runs.

Mallary Gundrum went 2-for-3, scored four runs, and drove in two runs. Lexi Thompson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored a run. Raegan Gurney went 2-for-2, scored twice, and drove in a run.

Megan Grass started for Shelby and pitched a complete game to earn the win.

Phynix Cole went 2-for-2 for Galion.

CC Campbell and Emma Maguire pitched for the Lady Tigers.

Galion and Shelby are scheduled to play again on Wednesday.

