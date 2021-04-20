Baseball: Shelby hands Galion 9-2 setback

GALION — Shelby pitchers Marshall Shepherd and Blaine Bowman combined to lead the Whippets to a 9-2 win over Galion in Mid Ohio Athletic Conference baseball action on Tuesday.

Shepherd was the starting pitcher and worked six innings. He gave up one run on four hits. Shepherd recorded eight strikeouts and issued five walks. He earned the win.

Bowman pitched the seventh inning for the Whippets and gave up a run on two hits. He walked one batter.

Shelby (11-2, 5-2 MOAC) led 2-1 at the end of two innings then exploded for five runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend its lead to 7-1. The Whippets added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Galion (8-5, 4-3 MOAC) pulled back a run in the home half of the seventh inning to round out the scoring.

Marek Albert went 2-for-3 with two doubles, scored twice, and drove in a run to help pace the Shelby attack. Marshall Shepherd and Luke Shepherd each went 2-for-4 and had two RBI for the Whippets.

Nathan Zehner had an RBI and scored a run. Bowman, Jeremy Holloway, Logan Green, Alex Bruskotter, and Doran Steele each scored a run.

Galion’s Spencer Keller went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Troy Manring was 1-for-3 and had two RBI. Carter Keinath was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Brody Symsick and Donavhin Martin each had a hit for the Tigers.

Symsick was the starting pitcher for Galion and was saddled with the loss. He worked five innings and gave up two runs on three hits. He struck out eight batters and walked three.

Martin entered the game in the sixth inning in relief and gave up five runs. He walked three batters and gave up one hit.

Jackson Staton worked two innings and gave up two runs on three hits. He struck out three batters and walked two others.

The victory marked the eighth in a row for Shelby and gives the Whippets a one-game lead over Galion in the MOAC standings. The Whippets last loss came on March 31 against Ontario.

The Tigers and Whippets are scheduled to play again on Wednesday at Shelby.

Galion's Spencer Keller takes a cut at the ball during the Tigers game against Shelby on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Heise Park. Shelby won the game, 9-2. Keller had two hits and scored a run for Galion.

