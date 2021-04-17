Baseball: Tigers split twinbill with Ashland

GALION — Galion and Ashland split a doubleheader on Saturday at Heise Park. The Arrows picked up a 9-3 win in the opening game and the Tigers came back to win a 15-10 slugfest in the second game.

Galion (7-4, 4-2 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) outscored Ashland in the first inning of game one, but didn’t manage to come up with any more offense after that. Ashland took the lead for good in the fourth inning, scoring three times to take a 4-3 advantage. The Arrows added solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings and tacked on three more runs in the seventh inning to seal the win.

Logan Fulk pitched a complete game and earned the win for Ashland. After being touched up for three runs in the first inning, Fulk settled down and held the Tigers scoreless for the rest of the game. He struck out six batters and walked four while limiting Galion to just one hit.

Ethan Truax was 2-for-3 and scored two runs for the Arrows. Parker Grissinger was 1-for-1, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Ty Wick had two RBI and scored a run.

Chase Hunt went 2-for-3 and scored a run. Braeden Reymer was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Jon Metzger scored one run. Levi Graber scored a run.

Brody Symsick accounted for Galion’s only hit, finishing 1-for-3 and scoring a run. Carter Keinath and Spencer Keller each drew a walk and scored a run.

Troy Manring and Derek Prosser each had an RBI.

Jackson Staton started and took the loss for the Tigers. He worked 3-2/3 innings, giving up four runs on two hits. He walked six batters and struck out one.

In game two, Galion scored 10 runs in the fifth inning to erase a 7-1 deficit and then held on for the 15-10 victory.

Troy Manring paced the Tigers offense, going 4-for-5 with three RBI and scoring two runs. Carter Keinath was 3-for-4 and scored three runs.

Brody Symsick went 2-for-4, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Spencer Keller was 1-for-2 with two RBI and scored twice. Ethyen Seybert went 1-for-3, scored two runs, and drove in a run. Hudson Miller, Donavhin Martin, and Jackson Staton each scored a run and had an RBI.

Manring earned the win in relief for Galion. He worked three innings and gave up three runs on three hits. He struck out three batters and walked three batters.

Landon Campbell was the starter and pitched four innings. He gave up seven runs on seven hits. Campbell struck out two batters and walked one.

Chase Hunt went 2-for-4 with four RBI and scored three runs to lead the Ashland attack. Luke Bryant went 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored a run. Parker Grissinger was 1-for-3 with two RBI and scored a run.

Andy Somsak was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Braeden Reymer was 1-for-3 and scored three runs. Jon Metzger was 1-for-5 and scored a run. Kamden Mowry scored a run.

Grissinger was saddled with the loss after giving up four runs in less than an inning of work.

Galion returns to Mid Ohio Athletic Conference play on Tuesday against Shelby at Heise Park. The Tigers and Whippets will play again on Wednesday in Shelby.

