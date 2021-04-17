Baseball: Northmor splits games with Elgin, Worthington Christian

WORTHINGTON — Northmor split a pair of games against Elgin and Worthington Christian on Saturday.

The Golden Knights (10-3) defeated Elgin 11-9, but fell to host Worthington Christian, 10-2.

In the win over Elgin, the Knights did all of their scoring in the first four innings, plating four in the first and four more in the second inning. Northmor added two runs in the third and the final run in the fourth to built an 11-5 lead.

After opening the game with a 3-run first inning and adding two more in the third, Elgin tallied two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings, but the rally fell short.

Trenton Ramos went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI to help pace the Northmor offense. Gavin Whited went 1-for-3 and also had two RBI.

Andrew Amrose was 2-for-5 with an RBI and scored a run. Max Lower drew three walks and scored three runs. Pierce Lower was 1-for-4 and scored twice.

Garrett Corwin was 1-for-3, scored twice, and drove in a run. Griffin Workman went 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Matthew Kearns scored a run and had an RBI. Bryce Cooper scored a run. Marcus Cortez went 1-for-3 and had an RBI.

Jack Sears worked 4-1/3 innings and earned the win for Northmor. He gave up seven runs on eight hits and had two strikeouts and four walks.

Grant Bentley picked up the save, pitching the final inning and holding Elgin without a hit or a run.

For Elgin, Aaron Issler went 2-for-3 and had two RBI. Kecher Clark and Landon Mabe each went 2-for-4, drove in two runs, and scored a run.

Keaton Hall was 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Carter Andrich and Brody Wood scored two runs apiece.

Canyon Dickason started and took the loss for Elgin. He gave up eight runs on four hits in one inning of work. He walked six batters.

Northmor couldn’t get its bats going against Worthington Christian. However, the homestanding Warriors had no trouble on offense, scoring three in the first, one in the third, and three each in the fourth and fifth innings.

Seven different players had hits and six different players each drove in a run for Worthington Christian. Ashton Fulkerson, Connor Hendrickson, and David Murawski each scored two runs.

Levi Hammond earned the win. He pitched six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. He recorded nine strikeouts and one walk.

Griffin Workman went 1-for-2 and had two RBI for the Knights. Matthew Kearns was 1-for-3 and scored both Northmor runs.

Max Lower started and took the loss for the Golden Knights. He gave up three runs on two hits in 1/3 of an inning.

Northmor resumes the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference schedule on Monday, playing host to Cardington-Lincoln.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_NORTHMOR-KNIGHTS-LOGO-1.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter.