Posted on by

GALLERY: Jim Grandy Invitational Tennis Tournament


Jaime Hollis, left, and Zack Grimes, right, first doubles

Jaime Hollis, left, and Zack Grimes, right, first doubles


Zack Grimes, first doubles


Jaime Hollis, first doubles


Galion tennis coach Terry Gribble, left, and assistant Alan Conner.


Chris Amick, first singles


Chris Amick, first singles


John Evans, second singles


John Evans, second singles


Zack Grimes, first doubles


Jaime Hollis, left, and Zack Grimes, first doubles


Jaime Hollis, first doubles


Nate Barre, third singles


Nate Barre, third singles


Chris Amick, first singles


Tennis: Jim Grandy Invitational

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Bucyrus High School • Bucyrus, OH

Photos by Don Tudor for AIM Media Midwest

Jaime Hollis, left, and Zack Grimes, right, first doubles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0010.jpgJaime Hollis, left, and Zack Grimes, right, first doubles

Zack Grimes, first doubles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0018.jpgZack Grimes, first doubles

Jaime Hollis, first doubles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0033.jpgJaime Hollis, first doubles

Galion tennis coach Terry Gribble, left, and assistant Alan Conner.
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0051.jpgGalion tennis coach Terry Gribble, left, and assistant Alan Conner.

Chris Amick, first singles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0062.jpgChris Amick, first singles

Chris Amick, first singles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0068.jpgChris Amick, first singles

John Evans, second singles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0103.jpgJohn Evans, second singles

John Evans, second singles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0115.jpgJohn Evans, second singles

Zack Grimes, first doubles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0122.jpgZack Grimes, first doubles

Jaime Hollis, left, and Zack Grimes, first doubles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0127.jpgJaime Hollis, left, and Zack Grimes, first doubles

Jaime Hollis, first doubles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0138.jpgJaime Hollis, first doubles

Nate Barre, third singles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0149.jpgNate Barre, third singles

Nate Barre, third singles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0175.jpgNate Barre, third singles

Chris Amick, first singles
https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-GHS-tennis_0084.jpgChris Amick, first singles