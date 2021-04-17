Baseball: Eagles beat Crestline, improve to 12-0

CRESTLINE — Colonel Crawford picked up a 10-4 win over Crestline on Saturday to remain undefeated in 2021.

Cade Hamilton jump started things in the first with a two-run homer to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

“Cade’s home run in that first inning was huge. It just kind of lifted us up,” said Eagles skipper Dan Gorbett.

The score would hold at 2-0 until Colonel Crawford heated up in the fifth inning. Nolan McKibben scored on a passed ball and Brock Ritzhaupt scored two runs for his team on a double.

“Evans is a good pitcher that throws pretty hard. We got people on base and got them into scoring position. We try to work it that way each game,” Gorbett said of his offense.

Crestline pushed their first run across in the sixth inning when Brock Noblit scored on a fielder’s choice.

Colonel Crawford again came out in the sixth playing good baseball offensively. Thomas recorded an RBI double and later scored on a Hamilton single. Caleb Lohr added another run for the Eagles.

Crestline enjoyed a nice rally in the final inning, but came up short. The top of the order containing Noblit, Alijah Evans, and Calvin Reed all crossed the plate for one last push. Ethan Clark knocked in a pair with his RBI double.

“Coming off a week where we put the ball in play pretty well, Crawford just hit their spots. They’re a solid team,” Crestline coach Mitchell Sellers said.

Alijah Evans took the loss on the mound for Crestline, though he only gave up two runs on the Hamilton home run.

Brandon Britt picked up the win for the Eagles.

“Brandon just did a great job. He just gets people out,” Gorbett said. “He keeps the ball low. He’s a competitor and he did a outstanding job on the mound,” Gorbett said of his pitcher.

Colonel Crawford (12-0, 8-0 Northern 10 Athletic Conference) is off to a hot start this year, but Gorbett acknowledged the Eagles are just trying to take one game at a time. The Eagles play host to Wynford (10-3, 8-0 Northern 10) at 5 p.m. Monday at Marion Althouse Field.

“Monday, we’re looking at 1-0, one game at a time. Wynford is undefeated in the league. Two big games coming up — 12-0 we kind of just push to the side,” Gorbett said.

Despite dropping the non-league game, Crestline hopes to stay hot in the Mid-Buckeye Conference. The Bulldogs entertain Loudonville at 5 p.m. Monday at Gates Brown Field then travel to Loudonville on Tuesday for the return game.

“We got Loudonville Monday and Tuesday. Our one and two pitcher will be available. We’re looking to finish out the MBC pretty strong. Hopefully, Monday we can hit the ball a little better,” Sellers said.

Cade Hamilton, right, rounds the bases after hitting a 2-run home run for Colonel Crawford in the first inning against Crestline on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Gates Brown Field. The Eagles went on to win 10-4 to improve their record to 12-0. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/04/web1_b-041721j-CC-at-CHS-bb_0017.jpg Cade Hamilton, right, rounds the bases after hitting a 2-run home run for Colonel Crawford in the first inning against Crestline on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Gates Brown Field. The Eagles went on to win 10-4 to improve their record to 12-0. Don Tudor | AIM Media Midwest

By Brandon Little AIM Media Midwest

