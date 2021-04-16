Tennis: Tigers extend win streak to 4 straight matches

KENTON — Galion won its fourth consecutive dual match after defeating Kenton in a non-league tennis contest on Thursday.

The Tigers (4-1, 3-1 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference) prevailed 4-1 against the Wildcats.

Galion’s Matt Gimbel notched a straight sets win over Cameron Zickafoose of Kenton, 6-0, 6-1, at first singles.

Chris Amick of Galion remained undefeated in dual match play this season after sweeping Kenton’s Rylee Messenger, 6-2, 6-2, at second singles.

At third singles, the Tigers John Evans blanked Kenton’s Jayden Smith, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles action, Galion’s Zach Grimes and Jamie Hollis defeated Lucas Hites and Ethan Wirbel of Kenton, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 (super tiebreaker).

In the final doubles match, Kenton’s Preston Rembis and Camden Hicks avoided a clean sweep by defeating Galion’s Nate Barre and Adam Geiger, 6-0, 6-4.

Galion will be back in action this afternoon, playing host to Marion Harding in an MOAC match at Heise Park. Match time is 4:15 p.m.

The Tigers are scheduled to play in a tournament on Saturday at Bucyrus.

MOAC play resumes on Monday when Galion plays host to Shelby at 4:15 p.m. at Heise Park.

Staff Report

